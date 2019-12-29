Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, December 29, 2019

The late Eddie Doolan

The death has occurred of Eddie Doolan. Late of Glenconnor, Clonmel and Ballynoran, Carrick-on-Suir. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Eddie father of the late Keith and Mark, sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Barbara, son Edward, brothers Paul, Frank, and Brendan, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Bridget's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir and South Tipperary Hospice. House Private. Funeral Home private on Monday morning please.

The late Colette Dillon

The death has occurred of Colette Dillon (née Power), Dromwood, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, December 27, 2019. Colette, predeceased by her husband Oliver and brother Parry. Peacefully at her daughter Breda's residence in Youghal, Co Cork, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Bob, son Rodger, daughters Robbie, Siobhan, Breda, Olive Bane (Athenry, Co Galway), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Teresa Fox

The death has occurred of Teresa Fox, wife of the late Willie, Gragaugh, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Brendan & Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, Sunday, 29th December, from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry. Requiem Mass on Monday (30th) at 11:30 followed by burial in Lismolin Cemetery.