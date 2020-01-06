Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 6, 2020

The late Phil Bergin

The death has occurred of Phil Bergin, Gortmalogue, Clonmel. (ex. Garda Siochana) 4th January 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish, daughters Catherine Long and Geraldine, son Gerry, grandchildren Daniel, Thomas and Darragh, son in law PJ., daughter in law Tresea, brother Vincent, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends.Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Maurice Fehilly

The death has occurred of Maurice Fehilly, Clonmel. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Monica Hennessy

The death has occurred of Monica Hennessy (née Ryan), Coleman, Fethard, Co Tipperary, January 4th 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Mary, John, Maggie, Michele and Matt. Predeceased by her sister Philomena Treacy and her brothers Tom and Donie Ryan; sadly missed by her husband, children, brothers Dermot and Matt, sister Teresa, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law David, Garvan and John, daughters in law Jaey and Trish, nieces, nephews, relatives, her carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Clerihan, on Tuesday morning at 11.30am (Eircode E91 X260) followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.

The late Michael Stapleton

The death has occurred of Michael Stapleton, Maxford, Horse and Jockey, Thurles. And formerly Glengoole, Thurles. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Sadie, sons Richard and Seamus, daughters Caroline and Lorraine, grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Kevin, sisters Mary (Webster) and Peggy (Burke), nephews, nieces, relatives, formerly Council colleagues, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 8th Jan. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7.45. Requiem Mass on Thursday 9th Jan. at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Helena (Ena) Walsh

The death has occurred of Helena (Ena) Walsh (née Cusack), Moonminane, Clonea Power, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Monday, January 6th, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Clonea Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 7th, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.