Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The late Maurice Fehilly

The death has occurred of Maurice Fehilly, Seskin, Kilsheelan and formerly Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Maurice passed away tragically on Saturday, following an accident. Beloved husband and devoted father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Loraine, sons Shane and Sam, daughter Holly, mother Bridie, brother Danny, sister Jackie (Dillon), brothers-in-law Paul and Andrew, sisters-in-law Teresa and Donna, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 K663) on Tuesday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 3.00pm. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Society for Autism.

The late Mary Cunningham

The death has occurred of Mary Cunningham, Clocully, Grange, Clonmel, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on 2nd January 2020. Sadly missed by her loving husband David, daughters Julie, and Wendy, son Andrew, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Service at Tullaghmelan Church, Roxborough, Grange (E91 FD37) on Thursday at 2pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to My Canine Companion.

The late Frank (Frankie) McDonnell

The death has occurred of Frank (Frankie) McDonnell, Main Street, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, Jan. 3rd, 2020, Frank (Frankie). Sadly missed by his friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal 7pm to Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joseph (Joe) McGrath

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McGrath, The Cross, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 3rd January, 2020. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Michael and Maisie; brothers Patrick, Con, Michael-John and Frank; sister Mary Rose; Uncle Pat McGrath, Aunt Mary McDermott, Godfather Joe McGrath (Navan) Godmother Mary Frend (Gortagarry); sisters in law, Eimear and Claire; nephews Liam and Cormac, nieces Méabh and Goddaughter Doireann; Cousins; Relatives, and a very wide circle of friends. Reposing at the family home Clonmore on Tuesday evening from 3 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore on Wednesday at 12 pm. Interment in Templemore Cemetery.