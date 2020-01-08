Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Liam (William J) Hallinan

The death has occurred of Liam (William J.) Hallinan, Glenview Close, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballykelly, Cashel, (retired Psychiactric Nurse) 8th January 2020 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Billy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his very good friends.Funeral Arrangements later. House strictly private please.

The late Pat Cleary

The death has occurred of Pat Cleary, 27 Croke Gardens, Thurles, January 6th, 2020, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption. Predeceased by his wife Roseleen. Will be sadly missed by his brother D.J., sister-in-law Mary, nephew John and his wife Linda and family, neighbours and friends. Burial will take place on this Wednesday at 2.30 p.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Sr. Josephine (Bridget) Fogarty

The death has occurred of Sr. Josephine (Bridget) Fogarty, Kells, Co. Meath, and formerly Knocka, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. On 6th January 2020 Sr. Josephine (Bridget) Fogarty of the Convent of Mercy Sisters, died suddenly, at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, Co. Meath. Sr. Josephine will be greatly missed by her Sister of Mercy Community and her loving family sister Sr. Kathleen, brothers Michael, James, John and Monsignor Fr. Paul, sisters-in-law Mairead and Ann, nephews Seamus, Martin, PJ, Micheal and Paul, niece and goddaughter Elizabeth, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Sr. Josephine will repose at the Convent of Mercy Chapel, Kells, on Thursday, 9th January, from 3pm to 6pm with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal on Friday morning, 10th January, to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church for funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Colmcille's Cemetery

The late Marian Leavy

The death has occurred of Marian Leavy, Dromore, Co. Tyrone (formerly of Dolla/Garrykennedy, Co. Tipperary) who died suddenly at her late residence 4 Mullinacross Fold, Dromore, Omagh BT78 3NP on Saturday, 4th January 2020. Beloved partner of Martin Flaherty, devoted mother of Taragh Leavy, Rory Leavy and Deirdre Leavy, mother-in-law of Patrick Garvey. Much loved grandmother of Oisin Leavy, Saoirse Leavy Garvey and Shauna Leavy Garvey, sister of Christine Boyle, Cormac Boyle and the late Pat Boyle. Marian will be reposing at her late residence from 10am on Wednesday, 8th January. Marian will leave her late residence at 10.30am on Thursday, 9th January, for 11am Requiem Mass in in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing partner, daughters, son, grandchildren, sister, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

The late Mary Cunningham

The death has occurred of Mary Cunningham, Clocully, Grange, Clonmel, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on 2nd January 2020. Sadly missed by her loving husband David, daughters Julie, and Wendy, son Andrew, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Service at Tullaghmelan Church, Roxborough, Grange (E91 FD37) on Thursday at 2pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to My Canine Companion.