Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 9, 2020

The late John Barron

The death has occurred of John Barron, Davitt Street, Tipperary Town. January 7, 2020, John, peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Brian, daughter Siobhán, brother Billy, sister Susie, grandson Jacob, mother-in-law Anna, son-in-law Patrick, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening from 6pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late John Cagney

The death has occurred of John Cagney, Glengar, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary /Cahir, Co. Tipperary. On January 7, 2020 peacefully at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. John loving husband of Assumpta, and dear father of John Michael, brother of Kathleen and the late Joan, Mary and Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving family nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sister in-law, relatives, neighbors and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into the Church of Assumption, Burncourt on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Liam (William J) Hallinan

The death has occurred of Liam (William J) Hallinan, Glenview Close, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballykelly, Cashel, (retired Psychiatric Nurse) January 8, 2020 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Billy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his very good friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm sharp to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Landy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Landy, Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel and formerly of Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary. A former member of the Defence Forces, Paddy passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kevan Myles

The death has occurred of Kevan Myles, Castlewaller, Newport, Co. Tipperary, January 8, 2020 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ingrid, sons Connell and Luke, daughter in law Hazel, grandchildren, mother Bernadette, sister Geraldine, brother-in-law John, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 10th January, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 11th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Maura O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Maura O'Dwyer (née Kelly), at Moorehall Lodge Ardee, previously of Riverstown, Ardee and Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary, January 7, 2020, (aged 96 years), predeceased by her husband Gerard. Deeply regretted and mourned by her sons John and Michael (Limerick), daughters Mags (Murray) and Berna (Dublin), daughters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, son-in-law Eugene, grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Lying in repose at Whelans Funeral Home, Tipperary (E34 WD92) on Thursday 9th from 4 until 7 pm. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please. House private Friday morning please.