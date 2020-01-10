Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 10, 2020

The late Thomas 'Toddy' O'Brien

The death has occurred of Thomas “Toddy” O'Brien, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, and formerly Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Wexford. Toddy passed away peacefully on Wednesday at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, following a tragic accident. He will be sadly missed by his partner Annette, step-sons Alan and Paul, step-daughter Lea-Anne, brother Murray, sister Winnie, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please.

The late Michael Milo Burke

The death has occurred of Michael (Milo) Burke, St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh. Late of St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by his beloved grandson Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phil and family Marian (Fletcher), Eamonn, Christine (Ducroix) and Philip, sisters Maisie and Frances, grandchildren Eric, Eamonn and Niamh, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Eamonn and Henri, daughter-in-law Shirley and by Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late John Casey

The death has occurred of John Casey, Kedrah, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. John passed away, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Chrissie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Ger, Tom and Donal, daughters Anne and Mairéad, brother Donal and sister Jenny, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Saturday evening from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sadie Kinane

The death has occurred of Sadie Kinane (née Ryan), Kevinsfort, Littleton, Thurles and formerly of Mohera, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary, January 9th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Sadie, beloved wife of the late Peter and sister of the late Mena Farrell (Donaskeigh) Deeply regretted by her sons Philip and Michael, daughters-in-law Mary and Breda, grandchildren David, Noel, Peter, Peadar, Sarah and Maria, brother Pake-Joe Ryan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Saturday evening from 4pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by Burial in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

The late John Russell

The death has occurred of John Russell, Adamstown, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his brothers Michael, Joe and Donie. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Anna, son Aidan, daughters Marie, Margaret, Carolanne and Patricia, sons-in-law Liam, Jim, Anthony and Pat, daughter-in-law Sarah, brother Seamus, sisters Mary and Thèrése, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, 15 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 O’Clock to 8 O’Clock. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Seamus Jimmy Ryan

The death has occurred of Seamus Jimmy Ryan, Cullawn Lane, Knock, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brothers Paul and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Maureen, Sinead and Anita, sons Seamus and Enda, sons-in-law Tommy, Finbar and Nathan, daughters-in-law Mary and Linda, cherished grandchildren, brothers Lua and Sean, sisters Moira, Kathleen and Martha, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.Reposing at his residence (E53 Y971) on Friday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Saturday morning, arriving at Knock Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The late Margaret Slattery

The death has occurred of Margaret Slattery (née Minogue), Piercetown, Gooldscross, and formerly of The Rock Cottage, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 9th 2020, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork surrounded by her family. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Mickey and sister of the late Billy Minogue and Julie Delahunty. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Joe, Sean, Michael, Maurice and Brian, daughters Elaine Moriarty and Julieanne Lawlor, sons-in-law Martin and David, daughters-in-law Mena, Joanne, Tatiana, Mariann and Yvonne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Anna O’Dwyer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at her residence (Eircode E25 EY00) this Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, at 2pm followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late John Barron

The death has occurred of John Barron, Davitt Street, Tipperary Town. January 7th 2020, John, peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Brian, daughter Siobhán, brother Billy, sister Susie, grandson Jacob, mother-in-law Anna, son-in-law Patrick, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening from 6pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.