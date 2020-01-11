Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 11, 2020

The late Mary Angela Forde

The death has occurred of Mary Angela Forde (née Horan), Pollanorman, Ballinaclough, Nenagh and formerly of Prospect Hill, Galway, (January 9th 2020), peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her brothers Padraic and Bryan and sister Patricia. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Liam, children Marina, John, Brian and Liam and their partners Niall, Samantha, Ann and Denise, her sisters Rita, Lil and Frances, her dearly loved 12 grandsons, granddaughter and great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Sunday 12th at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Ballinaclough for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

The late Cillian Russell

The death has occurred of Cillian Russell, 7 Manner Close, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St. Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Little Blue Heroes and Make A Wish.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan, Lower Green, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 8th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. John, deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, daughter Lisa, son-in-law Phil, grandchildren Jack and Evie, sisters Eleanor, Noleen, Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Imelda Stanley

The death has occurred of Imelda Stanley (née O'Reilly), Ballinacourty, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Dundrum, Dublin on the 10/1/20. Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Imelda. Predeceased by her twin sister Geraldine (Gerry). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Chris, son Ronan, daughters Ciara, Orlaith & Treasa, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church, Glen of Aherlow, Co.Tipperary on Sunday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Cremation afterwards at The Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare at 2pm. House Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cluain Arann, Tipperary.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Withero

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Withero (née O'Connor), Blind Street, Tipperary Town, 10th Jan. 2020 - Catherine (Kitty) - in her 100th year - predeceased by her husband Tommy, sons Matthew & Thomas, daughters -in-law Ann & Pauline; deeply regretted by her loving family, John, Rosemary, Pat, Margaret & Connie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Sunday (Jan. 12th) from 5.00pm, removal at 7.00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Monday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.