Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 12, 2020

The late Grainne Ahern

The death has occurred of Gráinne Ahern, Rialto Cottages, Rialto, Dublin, formerly of Melview, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Grainne passed away peacefully on Friday, 10th January 2020 in the loving care of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, Deirdre and Michael, her sisters Niamh and Emer, brothers in law Ger Kinsella and Maurice Molloy, niece Doireann and nephew Cormac Molloy and most especially by her faithful furry companion Wesley, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday from 5pm to 8pm Cremation will take place on Tuesday, 14th January, at 2pm in the Island Crematorium. Family flowers only Donation if desired to Our Lady's Hospice Harolds Cross.

The late Cillian Russell

The death has occurred of Cillian Russell, son of Michael and Michelle, late of 7 Manor Close, Carrick on Suir. Died 10 January 2020. Reposing at his home on Sunday 12 January from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving in St Molleran's church, Carrickbeg for funeral mass at 11am on Monday 13 January followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery, Carrick on Suir. Family flowers only please. Donations to The Little Blue Heroes and Make a Wish Foundation. House private on Monday, please.

The late Sr. de Monfort (Mary) Bray

The death has occurred of Sr. de Montfort (Mary) Bray, St. Xavier’s Convent of Mercy, Bóthar na Trócaire, Ennis, Clare/Ballina, Tipperary. Sr. de Montfort (Mary) died peacefully, in the compassionate care of the staff of Catherine McAuley House Nursing Home, Limerick. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Bray, Boher, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, beloved sister of the late Nora (O’Connor). Sadly missed by her brother Michael, sister Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, her Mercy community and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St. Xavier’s Convent on Sunday (12th Jan.) from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving at the Cathedral of Ss. Peter & Paul, Ennis on Monday (13th Jan.) for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the Parish Cemetery at Drumcliffe, Ennis.

The late Nancy Leo

The death has occurred of Nancy Leo, formerly of Ballyartella, Ballycommon and Boland Place, Nenagh, peacefully, in her 103rd year, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her niece Breda, nephews Michael and Patsy, the extended Leo and Slattery families, kind neighbours and great friends. Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 3.30pm with Rosary at 4.30pm followed by removal to Carrig Church, Ballycommon. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Knigh Cemetery.

The late Maura O'Brien

The death has occurred of Maura O'Brien (née Delaney), Bloomfield, Annacotty, Limerick. Formerly of Hospital Co. Limerick & Tipperary Town. Sadly missed by her loving son Thomas, daughter Lauren, grandson Luke, sisters Rita & Annette, brothers Tony, Noel, Pat & Kieran, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & her many friends.Reposing at Milford Care Centre (New Mortuary) on Sunday (Jan. 12th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Private Cremation to follow at a later time. No flowers please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.