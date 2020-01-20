Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 20, 2020

The late Margaret (Peggy) Cassidy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Cassidy, late of 40 Nicholas' Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, who died on 13 January 2020. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Sunday, arriving for funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30am in Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, burial afterwards in Butlerstown Cemetery, Waterford. Family flowers only, please. Donations to St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin.

The late Judith Coffey

The death has occurred of Judith Coffey (née Gardiner), (Highfield Lawn, Model Farm Road, Cork and late of Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary) On January 19th 2020, peacefully at Cork University Hospital.Judith(nee Gardiner), beloved wife of the late Jim and loving mother of Margaret (McCarthy), Gary, Colm, Edel (Foley) and Kevin, mother-in-law of Aidan, Catherine, Dorothy and the late Denis and Orla. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Mia, relatives and friends.Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, South Gate Bridge Monday (20th) from 6.30pm until removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Dennehy’s Cross. Requiem Mass Tuesday (21st) at 11.00am, funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Fogarty

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Fogarty, Nine-Mile-House, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary. January 18th 2020. Suddenly at his residence. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Hannah. Deeply regretted by his loving son; Bernard, daughters; Geraldine and Maura, sister; Judy, grand-children, great-grand-children, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Monday, January 20th, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Mary's Church, Grangemockler for 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 21st, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Nine-Mile-House Cemetery.

The late Michael (Dutch) Lukeman

The death has occurred of Michael (Dutch) Lukeman, Haig's Terrace, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 19th 2020, peacefully at home. Michael (Dutch), beloved brother of the late Josephine, Nora and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his nieces Amanda and Mary, sisters Mary, Alice and Joanie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late JJ Cunningham

The death has occurred of JJ Cunningham, Monemore, Emly, Co. Tipperary. 17th January 2020. Peacefully at home JJ. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty (née Burke). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken son James, daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Colleen, Sarah and their families, especially his two great-grandchildren JJ and Max. Sadly missed by his brothers Paddy and John, sisters Eileen, Mary, Margaret, Kitty and Bridie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association.