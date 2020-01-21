Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The late John (Bunny) Butler

The death has occurred of John (Bunny) Butler, Conor Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, January 20th 2020. John (Bunny), husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family; son Damien, daughters Anne Marie, Louise, Melissa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with cremation to follow.

The late Peggy Carroll

The death has occurred of Peggy Carroll (née Webster), Killenaule and formerly Clonamondra, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peggy (predeceased by her husband Sean) deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Beccy and Sean, brothers George, Steven (TV) and Willie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest-in-Peace. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Wednesday 22nd January 2020 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St.Patrick & St. Oliver church Glengoole via Mary-Willies arriving 7.45. Requiem mass Thursday at 11.30 followed by private cremation

The late Nicholas (Nickey) Maher

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nickey) Maher, Clonoulty Hill, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 19th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Nicholas (Nickey), beloved father of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Gary, Nickey, Nellie and Jim Joe, son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Liz, Debbie and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his daughter Nellie Cullen’s residence, Clonoulty Hill (Eircode E25 TK85) this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 11.30am followed by Burial in Clonoulty New Cemetery.

The late Patrick Wayne O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patrick Wayne O'Dwyer, of Tallaght, Dublin and late of Limerick Junction, Co. Tipperary who passed away Friday, 17th January 2020, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Wayne will repose at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght (opposite Tallaght Stadium) from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Roundwood, Co. Wicklow followed by interment in Roundwood Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Ryan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Doogue), Garrangrena, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maureen, sons Donal and Andrew, brother James, sisters Peg and Mary, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing in her residence (E41 P7D9) this Tuesday from 3 O'Clock to 8 O'Clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for requiem mass at 11 O'Clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, (Knockane Cross, Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick) January 18th 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Michael, brother of the recently deceased Pat. Deeply regretted by his sister Madge (McCann), brothers Ned, Tom, Noel, John, and Philip, sisters-in-law Rita and Karen, nieces Mary, Annie, Mary, Triona and Loman, nephews Michael, Sean and Patrick, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Pallasgreen Tuesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Templebraden. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.