Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The late Anne Gleeson

The death has occurred of Anne Gleeson, Dualla Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 20th 2020, peacefully at home. Anne, beloved mother of the late James. Deeply regretted by her partner Sean Keane, brother Gerald, sisters Meg Morley and Marie Harvey, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2.30pm.

The late Tom Lonergan

The death has occurred of Tom Lonergan, Dromline, Tipperary Town, 21st Jan. 2020 peacefully in the tender care of Bons Secours Hospital, Cork - Tom - (Predeceased by his sister Mamie), Deeply regretted & sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie (Greene), daughters Trish & Marie & her partner Andrew, brother Christy, sister Eileen (Crosse), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (E34 NV08) Thursday (Jan. 23rd ) from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town for Funeral Mass Friday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. House Private on Friday Morning please - Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus, Cork.

The late Sean (Seanie) Ryan

The death has occurred of Sean (Seanie) Ryan, St. Anne's Terrace, Gortnahoe, Thurles. Formerly Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Seanie died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Catherine (Kitty). Deeply regretted by his loving family, Margaret, Kathleen, Tina, Sharon, Richard and Lorraine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret, Bridget and Daidie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 3 pm until 8 pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in The Good Sheppard Cemetery.

The late Mary Sheehan

The death has occurred of Mary Sheehan (née Ryan), late of Boherboy, Cloneen, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, Limerick city and Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway, 20th January 2020, peacefully, at Galway University Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Resposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Church of the Visitation, Cloneen, on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John (Bunny) Butler

The death has occurred of John (Bunny) Butler, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Jan. 20th 2020. John (Bunny), husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family; son Damien, daughters Anne Marie, Louise, Melissa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with cremation to follow.

The late Peggy Carroll

The death has occurred of Peggy Carroll (née Webster), Killenaule and formerly Clonamondra, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peggy (predeceased by her husband Sean) deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Beccy and Sean, brothers George, Steven (TV) and Willie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, Wednesday 22nd January 2020, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick & St. Oliver's Church, Glengoole, via Mary-Willie's, arriving 7.45pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am followed by private cremation.