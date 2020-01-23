Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 23, 2020

The late Dearl (Nora) Clery

The death has occurred of Dearl (Nora) Clery (née O Dea), Bawntard, Kilmallock, Limerick/Cullen, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband P.B. Clery and sons Joseph and Michael-Anthony (infant). Dearly loved mother of Mary (Moran) Rathkeale, James, John, (Benedict), Gabriel, Agatha, (Cronin) Ballingarry, and Mairead (Gleeson) Cappamore. Sadly missed by sons-in-law John, Gerard, and Mossie, Daughters-in-law Claudia, Jane and Monica, 19 Beloved grandchildren, neighbours, friends and former Bridge Players. Reposing at Mc Carthys Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Thursday, 23rd January, between 6pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Requiem Mass Friday 24th at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Bulgaden Cemetery.

The late Matilda Dannoun

The death has occurred of Matilda Dannoun, Cill Padraig, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 22nd January 2020 peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Said, sons, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 24th January, from 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to the Church of the Most Hoy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 25th, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late John Finnan

The death has occurred of John Finnan, (Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly Galbally, Co. Tipperary) on January 22nd 2020, John, peacefully and surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Claire. Predeceased by his beloved son John. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Emer, Ciara and Mary, his sister Mary, sons-in-law Eoin, Ken and Steven and his cherished grandchildren Alastair, Jack, Archie, Joshua, Toby and Hannah. Also sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney’s Funeral Home, Athy from 4pm on Friday (24th January) with prayers at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday (25th January) followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Mary Hickey

The death has occurred of Mary Hickey (née Fitzgerald), Moor Lane, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 22nd 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of the late Gus and mother of the late John A. and John. Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine, son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Bridget, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Trina, Sarah, Jamie, Anna, Jennifer, James, Orla and Sean, great-grandchildren Louise, A.J., Daisy-Mae and Clara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Timothy Maher

The death has occurred of Timothy Maher, of Wicklow Town, formerly of Templemore, Co. Tipperary and Rathmichael, Co. Dublin who passed away peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital on Tuesday 21st January 2020 aged 88 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy and his siblings, Tony, Peggie, Michael, Mary and John. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Marianne, Helen, Joan and Sheila, his eight much loved grandchildren, his brother Tom and extended family and friends.Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town on Saturday, 25th January, at 10.30am followed by burial in Rathnew Cemetery.