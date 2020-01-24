Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 24, 2020

The late Frances Kinsella

The death has occurred of Frances Kinsella (née Maguire), Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony and cherished sons David, Bryan and John, brothers Michael & John and sister Nuala, daughters in law Helen and Gillian, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and her many friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

The late Charlie Crosse

The death has occurred of Charlie Crosse, Windmill, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 22nd 2020, unexpectedly at home after a long illness. Charlie, beloved son of the late Ted and brother of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Monica, twin brother Jimmy, brothers John and Tony, sisters Una and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lonergan’s Funeral Home, Cashel (Eircode E25 XA31) this Friday evening from 6pm with Removal at 8.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by Burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The late Ann Flanagan

The death has occurred of Ann Flanagan (née Lynch), Ballygibbon and late of Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary/Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at home following an illness bravely borne, surrounded by her family and friends. Predeceased by her beloved father James. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Des and his sons Cathal & Ciaran, her mother Catherine, brother Denis and his partner Paula, nephews James and Daniel, aunts Kathleen and Ann, mother-in-law Josephine, father-in-law Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Ballinaclough Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard. "Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice". House private please.

The late Timothy (Tim) O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) O'Keeffe, Sussex, England and formerly of Clareen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. January 14th 2020, peacefully in Sussex. Timothy (Tim), beloved son of the late Patrick and Josie and brother of the late Eileen O’Leary and Sarah Danaher. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny, sisters Mary Maher (Clareen), Josie Ryan (Ballagh) and Martha Witney (Clogheen), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Funeral takes place in Sussex on Friday, February 7th. Memorial Mass takes place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan on Monday, January 27th, at 7.30pm.