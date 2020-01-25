Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 25, 2020

The late James (Jim) Ahearne

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Ahearne, Abbey Meadows, Clonmel. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Michael O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell, Cleragh, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, January 24th 2020, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Michael, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sisters Siovan, Marie and Madeleine, nephew Kari, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Gammonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan.

The late Frances Kinsella

The death has occurred of Frances Kinsella (née Maguire), Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony and cherished sons David, Bryan and John, brothers Michael & John and sister Nuala, daughters in law Helen and Gillian, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and her many friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

The late Nora Mai Murphy

The death has occurred of Nora Mai Murphy, Ballyvistea, Emly, Co. Tipperary. 24th January 2020, in her 92nd year, peacefully in the loving care of St Anthiny's Nursing Home Pallasgrean. Predeceased by her brother Jerry and sister Mary Alice(Kennedy). Deeply regretted by her niece Sally, nephews Aidan, Bernard & Ed, grandnieces,grandnephews relatives & friends RIP. Requiem Mass this Sunday at 2pm in St Ailbe's Church, Emly with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maureen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Brien, Upper Irishtown, Clonmel who died peacefully on the 23rd January 2020 in the Hermitage Medical Clinic Dublin. Very deeply regretted by her brother Billy, sister Áine, sister-in-law Ellen, nephews Paul, Conor and Liam, nieces Sharon, Grania and Kathryn, nephews-in-law Noel and Stephen, niece-in-law Terri, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and her many friends.Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel on Saturday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice movement. House private please.

The late Julianne Rooney

The death has occurred of Julianne Rooney (née Nolan) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Late of Ballinastick, Co. Tipperary, and Rathfarnham, Dublin, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny. 23rd January 2020. Predeceased by her husband Peter, sister Mary and brother Tom. Sadly missed by her children Peter, Eugene and Nicola, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law John Corcoran, grandchildren Mary Kate and Brian Rooney, brothers Michael and Willie Nolan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Saturday evening from 4o'c to 6o'c, arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole at 6.15 o'c. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Malcolm Tanner

The death has occurred of Malcolm Tanner, Grantstown, Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Wiltshire, England. January 23rd 2020, peacefully in the tender care of University Hospital Waterford. Malcolm, dearly loved husband of Sabrina and cherished father of Caroline and Rebecca, father-in-law of Chris and grandfather of Samuel, Nicholas, Millie and Oscar. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his home this Sunday evening from 3pm with removal at 6pm to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, John Street, Cashel. Service of Thanksgiving on Monday at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to Circle of Friends, Tipperary.