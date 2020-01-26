Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 26, 2020

The late Clare Cahill

The death has occurred of Clare Cahill (née Murphy), Cherrymount, Clonmel and formerly Longford Town. Clare passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Batty. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Carron (Daly), Allison (Bourke), Michelle (Domin), Doreen (Kirwan), Linda (Neal), Wendy (Burke), Susan and Lisa, sons Andrew and Barry, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters Vera, Celine, Doreen and Una, brother Cecil, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathgormack. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Margaret (Madge) Tobin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Tobin (nee Veale), O’Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel and formerly Ballinaharda, Old Parish, Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Madge passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Bernadette’s Ward, St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and son-in-law Frankie (Fahey) she will be sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine (Fahey) and Carmel (Byrne), son Larry, grandchildren Lee, Peter, Niamh, Senan, Cian, John and Conor, great-grandchildren Lauren, Jamie & Daniel, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nephews, niece, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late James (Jim) Ahearne

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Ahearne, Abbey Meadows, Clonmel. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Elizabeth (Bessie) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) Fitzgerald (née O'Connor), Ardane, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, January 24th 2020. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Bessie): Predeceased by her husband William, son Eddie and grandson Neil Taylor. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Tommy, Martin and Willie, daughter Breda, brother John O’Connor, sisters Mary, Bridget and Joan(England), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Sunday (January 26th) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Reid

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Reid (née Nagle), Churchtown, Dublin/ and Tipperary Town, (peacefully) in St. James’s Hospital surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Francis G. and her son Paul. Will be very sadly missed and remembered with much love and affection by her sons Alan, Declan and Kevin, daughter Frances, daughters-in-law, her eleven cherished grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10 am in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.