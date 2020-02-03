Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 3, 2020

The late Kitty Denmead

The death has occurred of Kitty Denmead (née Norris), McDonagh Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel and formerly Alexander Street, Waterford. Kitty passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her son-in-law Danny and recently by her sister Mary, she will be sadly missed by her husband Noel, daughters Margaret, Joan and Teresa, sons Denis and Adam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Wally and Jimmy, sister Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11 o’clock followed by cremation at 2.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Johnny Nevin

The death has occurred of Johnny Nevin, Terryglass, Co. Tipperary. Johnny passed away peacefully, pre-deceased by his son-in-law James Haugh. Deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, son Johnny and daughter Bridget, his adoring grandsons Killian, Matthew, Michael, Jack and granddaughter Kate. Sadly missed by his sister Pat (Deegan) brothers Denny and Marty, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Vera, nieces, nephews relations and many friends. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Bushy Park, Borrisokane on Sunday 2nd Feb between 5pm and 7pm with removal to Terryglass Chruch arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

The late Martin Rigg

The death has occurred of Martin Rigg, Parkmount, Athea, Co. Limerick and late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly on 31st January 2020. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (Guiney), sisters Elizabeth (England) and Margaret (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, cousins, other relatives and a very wide circle of friends. Reposing in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Thursday (6th Feb) from 6 o'Clock to 8 o'Clock followed by Prayers at 8 o'Clock. Requiem Mass Friday (7th Feb) at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The late Derek Ryan

The death has occurred of Derek Ryan, Parkview, Moneygall, Birr, Offaly; Moneygall, Tipperary. Suddenly on 1/2/2020. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Ned and Noreen and cherished sisters Siobhan and Maria, Brothers Peter, Billy, Eddie, Patrick and John. Sisters-in-law Geraldine & Deirdre also by Natalie, Marie and Yvonne, brother-in-law Paraic. Aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home Parkview, Moneygall (E53 NY57) this Tuesday from 3 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Moneygall on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. Family flowers only Please.