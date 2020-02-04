Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The late Sean Kelleher

The death has occurred of Sean Kelleher, Albert Street and formerly Ard na Gréine, Clonmel. Sean passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday. Predeceased by his wife Anne, he will be sadly missed by his son Terry, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Christopher and Amy, brother Martin, sisters Christine, Frances, Helen and Nuala, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Mary Canty

The death has occurred of Mary Canty (née Lawless), New Street, Macroom, Cork/Thurles, Co. Tipperary. On February 1st, 2020, Mary (nee Lawless) died very peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife to Denis, mum to Aimee, Denis, Nicola and Dylan, granny to Aoife and Iona, sister to Geraldine, Declan, Gabriel, Rae and the late Aidan and Laura. Daughter of the late Patrick and Patricia. Missed greatly by her loving family, son-in-law Ian, daughter-in-law Jenny, sisters-in-law Ann, Kathleen, Cathleen, Caroline and Mary Duggan, brothers-in-law Louis and Anthony, uncle Paddy,nieces and nephews, her many friends, extended family and her dogs Rory and Snoopy. Special thanks to all the nurses, doctors and staff in ward 1A at Cork University Hospital who looked after her with such diligent and loving care. Reposing in Fitz-Geralds Funeral Home, Macroom from 5pm Wednesday with Removal at 8pm to St Colman’s Church, Macroom. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. No flowers please ,Donations in Lieu to the Macmillan foundation. House Private

The late Sean Hayde

The death has occurred of Sean Hayde, (Fanning Park, Two Mile Borris and formerly Noan, Ballinure, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), 3rd February 2020. Deeply regretted by his brother Philip, sisters Mary Ely, Kit O'Rourke and Pat Walsh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Ballinure Cemetery.

The late Enda Quinn

The death has occurred of Enda Quinn. Late of Tyone, Thurles Road, Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved father Sean. Sadly missed & forever loved and never forgotten by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Suzanne and children Chloe and Callum. Mother Mary, brothers John, Darragh, Anthony and Brian, sister Deirdre, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and good friends. Funeral Mass for Enda takes place at Queensferry Parish Church, Scotland this Wednesday 5th February at 10.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in South Queensferry Cemetery at 11.15 approx. Mass of Remembrance takes place in St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday, 22nd Februray, at 12 o'c.

The late Breeda Slevin

The death has occurred of Breeda Slevin (née Guest), Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, 3rd February 2020 predeceased by her brothers Jim & Bill, sisters Hilda & Esther. Deeply regretted by her loving husband P.J. son Brian, daughters Niamh & Ciara, brothers John, Ned, Gerry, Martin & Raymond, sisters Dympna & Sr. Anna May, sons-in-law Ger & Martin, daughter-in-law Maeve, grandchildren Alan, Alice, Katie, Conor, Tadgh, Niamh & Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 4.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Ardcroney Church on Wednesday morning at 11.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private on Wednesday morning.

The late John K. Stokes

The death has occurred of John K. Stokes, 'Apsley House', Pearse St., Cahir, Co. Tipperary. John K. (BDS) died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a brief illness. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Jane and Suzanne and her partner Joe, grand-daughter Ann Marie, brothers Willie (Dr.) and Pat, sisters Muriel and Victoria, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5.oc. with removal at 7.oc to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 7.30oc. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The late Kitty Denmead

The death has occurred of Kitty Denmead (nee Norris), McDonagh Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, and formerly Alexander Street, Waterford. Kitty passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her son-in-law Danny and recently by her sister Mary, she will be sadly missed by her husband Noel, daughters Margaret, Joan and Teresa, sons Denis and Adam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Wally and Jimmy, sister Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11 o’clock followed by cremation at 2.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.