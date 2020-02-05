Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The late Dr Richard Quirke

The death has occurred of Dr Richard Quirke, Raheen Road, Clonmel, 4th February 2020, peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital. (Predeceased by his wife Sally, daughter Nuala and grandson Timmy). Very deeply regretted by his loving children Caroline, Frank, Liz, Mike and Sally Ann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and his adoring grandchildren, brothers Patrick and Liam, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his great friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Clerihan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired ,to Altzheimer’s Society.

The late Marese Skehan

The death has occurred of Marese Skehan, Cabra Road, Thurles. "Bride of Christ". Home Help Coordinator with Thurles Community Social Services, Mid-Western Health Board and HSE since 1982. Predeceased by her parents Liam and Mai. Deeply regretted by her loving family; brothers Jim, Gerard and Fr William, sisters Hilary, Kay and Michelle, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, sisters-in-law Margaret and Betty, brothers-in-law Sean and Liam, aunt Phillis, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 5th Feb., from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, 6th Feb., in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations if desired to "Thurles Meals on Wheels".

The late Ann Doughan

The death has occurred of Ann Doughan (née O'Meara). Late of Coole, Toomevara. Late of Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh. Peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher. Predeceased by her beloved son Kevin, brothers Tom & Jack, sisters Catherine and Bridie and daughter-in-law Averil. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Colm and Phelim, daughters Fiona, Lorna and Hilary, her adored grandchildren Harry, Zach, Barra, Cain, Benjamin and Dillon, sisters Mary & Philomena and brother Martin and by her husband Pat, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher (E45 FA31) this Wednesday from 5.30 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Joseph's Church Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Graveyard. Family flowers only please.

The late William (Bill) Flood

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Flood, Ballyslateen, Golden and formerly of Bishopswood, Dundrum, Co.Tipperary. February 3rd, 2020,(Peacefully) after a short illness in the excellent care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital Cork. William (Bill): Predeceased by his brother Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, nephew Willie, nieces Mary, Mairead and Joan, the Moloney family relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, this Wednesday (February 5th) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Richard (Dick) Morrissey

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Morrissey, Morganstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare. Formerly of Coalbrook, Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary. After a short illness in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Ita and father of Rosemary, Richard and Annette. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandsons Charlie and Christian, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (née Casey), Knockalisheen, Ballymacarbry, Co, Waterford and formerly of Upper Burncourt, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. On 3rd February 2020, peacefully, Margaret (nee Casey). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Anthony, sons Alan, Eddie, Tony and Martin, daughters Olivia and Deirdre, brother Brian Casey, sisters Eileen Casey and Anne Mulcahy, daughters-in-law Alan's partner Clodagh, Catriona, Tony’s partner Katie and Martin’s partner Lisa, son-in-law Chris O’Regan, grandchildren Paul, Grace, Johnny, Charlie, Emma, Amelia, Lauren and Jake, brother-in-law James Mulcahy, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.