Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 6, 2020

The late Martin Bonfield

The death has occurred of Martin Bonfield, Tullow, Newport, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Cappadine, Ballinahinch. 5th February 2020 suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Fiona, Maria, and Martina, son Eoin, sons-in-law Carl and Dave, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren, sister Mary Cantillon, sister-in-law Mary Carroll, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 7th February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 8th February, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Anne Delaney

The death has occurred of Anne Delaney (née Kerwick), Dunguib, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 4th February 2020. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Pat, sons Martin, Patrick, Thomas and Liam, daughters Tanya and Carol, grandchildren Joe, Andy, Anna, Jessica, Aoife and Jack, brothers Pat and Tommy, sister Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her residence (E41 NY97) this Friday evening from 4 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Saturday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Palliative Care.

The late Tommy Kennedy

The death has occurred of Tommy Kennedy, Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 4th February 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary and Nancy (Troy). Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Teresa, daughters Jacinta and Margaret, sons Patrick, John Thomas, Paul and Martin, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 10.30am. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The late Harry McLaughlin

The death has occurred of Harry McLaughlin, Strylea, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Greencastle, Co Donegal, Harry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, his daughter Susan, his son Anthony (Tony), his brothers George and Martin, his sisters Anne and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Daniel, Harry, Aoife and Alex, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5oc to 7oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1oc in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard. A Cremation Service will take place at the Island Crematorium, Rinaskiddy, Co. Cork on Saturday at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Graham Meagher

The death has occurred of Graham Meagher, Burke Street, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, February 4th 2020, Graham. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Treasa, his father Iain, his grandparents Vincent and Margaret, his son Warren, sisters, uncles, aunt, cousins, his girlfriend Stacie, relatives and friends. Reposing at his grandparents' house at Abbey Road, Fethard, on Thursday from 6oc to 8oc. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday at 11oc followed by private Cremation.

The late Jane O'Shea

The death has occurred of Jane O'Shea (née Scanlon), Galtee View, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. Jane (predeceased by her husband Jimmy) passed away peacefully at her home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughter Frances, brothers Geoff, Pat and Peter, sisters Phil, Breda, Ann and Joan, grandsons Jack and Gavin, daughter-in-law Grainne, son-in-law Spike, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Friday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Carroll), Cooligarranroe, Burncourt, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Mary, wife of the late Philly Ryan, Cloran, Cloneen. Deeply regretted by her children Marie, Helen and John, her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday from 5.30pm with removal to the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, at 6.30pm to arrive before 7pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tommy Ryan

The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan, (35 An Cúirt, Monard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyryan), February 5th 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Tommy, predeceased by his wife Nonie and son Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary Kinsella, sons Michael, Noel and Peter, brother Denis, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his residence 35 An Cúirt, Monard (E34 FW94) Friday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cluain Arann Respite, Tipperary.

The late (Ann) Pauline Sayle

The death has occurred of (Ann) Pauline Sayle (née Perkins), Glenbane Lower, Holycross, Co. Tipperary. Formerly Ard Mhuire, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Paul, parents James and Lena, brother Liam. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Will be sadly missed by her sons Roger and Peter, daughters Beverley and Vanessa, grand children Natalie, Alexander, Rhiannon, Paul, Emily, Faith, Rosemary and Edith-Rose, great-granddaughter Marlow-Autumn, sister Kamie (Witherow), brothers Seamus and James, sisters-in-law Angele and Geraldine, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 7th Feb., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 8th Feb., at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.