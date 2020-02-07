Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 7, 2020

The late Kitty Murphy

The death has occurred of Kitty Murphy (née Slater), Powerstown Road, Clonmel, 6th February 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Melview Nursing Home. (Wife of the late Jim Murphy, Clonmel and formerly of Grangemockler). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary (McGrath), sons Tony, Cyril, Paul and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Mary C Hogan

The death has occurred of Mary C Hogan (née Ryan), (Coolacussane, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Lisheendarby, Donohill) February 5th 2020, peacefully at home, Mary C, predeceased by her brother Phil and nephew Eoin. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Daniel, daughters Maria, Clare, Áine and Kate, brothers Paddy and Jim (Seamus), sister Noreen (White), grandchildren Jack, Fionn, Tom and Seán, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Friday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church Annacarty. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

The late Gerard (Ger) Lewis

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Lewis, Knight Crescent and late of Spout Road, Nenagh. (Ex ITGWU/SIPTU & CIE). Peacefully 6/2/20. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie & cherished family Kevin, Marie (Gaughan) and Fiona (Ramenaden). Sisters Ita and Doly, grandchildren Alan, Aoife, Geraldine, Shannen, Honor, Adam & Grace, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Malcolm & Mike, sister-in-law Bid, brothers-in-law Ger & Tom, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his beloved son Michael, grandaughter Jackie, brother Frank and sisters Peg, Marie, Lelia, Phil, Biddy and Joan. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Vincent Morris

The death has occurred of Vincent Morris, Ballindoney West, Grange, Clonmel. Vincent died peacefully at home a after long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Madaline, daughters Rhiannon and Ailís, sons Cathal and Oisín, parents Martin and Geraldine, brothers Eoin, David and Colm, extended family neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5.oc to 7.oc. Arriving to St. Nicholas' Church, Grange on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tommy O'Brien

The death has occurred of Tommy O'Brien, (Arbour Hill, Fethard, Co. Tipperary), 6th February 2020. Predeceased by his sisters Patty and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sister Peg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews Eamon, John, Tom and Richard, nieces Mary and Winnie, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Saturday evening from 5 o'c to 7.15 o'c. arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, at 7.45 o'c. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 2 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Timothy (Timmy) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) O'Dwyer, Knockalton Upper, Nenagh. At home, on 6th February 2020. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Nell Gleeson and brothers David, Paul and Anthony, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Friday from 8 o'c with removal at 9.30 o'c to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Martin Bonfield

The death has occurred of Martin Bonfield, Tullow, Newport, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Cappadine, Ballinahinch. 5th February 2020 suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Fiona, Maria, and Martina, son Eoin, sons-in-law Carl and Dave, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren, sister Mary Cantillon, sister-in-law Mary Carroll, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 7th February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 8th February, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.