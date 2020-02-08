Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 8, 2020

The late Teresa Carroll

The death has occurred of Teresa Carroll (née Kelly), Rockforset, Knock, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by her daughter Sinead. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons John, Liam and Joe, daughters Rosaleen and Mary, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Sharon and Martina, grandchildren Charlie, Clodagh, Cian and Ava, sisters Mary, Carmel, Fionnuala and Pauline, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Sunday morning arriving in Knock Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The late Robert D'Motto

The death has occurred of Robert D'Motto, Kyle, Emly, Co. Tipperary and formerly of California, U.S.A. Robert died peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. 7/Feb/20. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine (nee Joy), daughter Irene, son Oscar and grandchildren, brother-in-law Rev Laurence Joy (Mexico), nieces, nephews, cousins, family, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emy, Co. Tipperary, Saturday (8/Feb/20) for 1pm prayer service, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joseph Davis

The death has occurred of Joseph Davis, Golden Grove, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And Bushey, Herts., England. Pre-deceased by his sister Maura McHale. Deeply regretted by his nephews Philip and Kevin, niece Catherine McHale, cousin Paddy Davis, friends and neighbours in Bushey, Herts. and Golden Grove, Roscrea. Funeral Mass on Monday 10th Feb in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

The late Maureen Griffin

The death has occurred of Maureen Griffin (née Delaney), (Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon and late of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary). February 7th 2020 - (peacefully) at Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen; Maureen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family her husband Tom, her sister Margaret and her brother Peter, nephews Michael and Matthew, niece Eileen, sister-in-law Lua, relatives and her many friends. Maureen will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen, Saturday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 6 30 o'c to arrive at The Cathedral of the Annunciation and St. Nathy, Ballaghaderreen arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of The Resurrection Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. Further enquiries to Moran Funeral Directors Kilmovee 094 9860508

The late Rody Meagher

The death has occurred of Rody Meagher, Frankfort, Dunkerrin, formerly of Corville, Roscrea, died Feburary 6th, 2020, at his residence, with his adored family. Rody, predeceased by his infant grandson Kylian. Ever-loving wife Josie (nee Ryan), father to John, Michael, Resa and Ruairi, daughters-in-law Lynn, Orlagh and By Miranda, Resa's fiancé David Murphy, grandchildren Resa, Rachel, Robin, Emari, Adeline, Ryan, Jesica and Jack, sisters Mena and Ann, friends and neighbours. Reposing in St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Sunday evening from 4:30 o'clock with removal at 6:30 o'clock to Dunkerrin Church to arrive at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o'clock with interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery immediately afterwards. House strictly private, please.