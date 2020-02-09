Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 9, 2020

The late William (Liam) Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Guilfoyle, John Paul Place and formerly Davis Road, Clonmel, and Fourmilewater, Co Waterford. Liam passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Norah, daughter Joan and son Donal. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Margaret, son Sean, sister Tessie (Prout), grandchildren Lee, Dean, Nicola, Kevin, Kym, Daniel, Jason and Conal, great-grandchildren Euan, Eva, Rosie, Lola, Isabella, Lenny, Robyn, Shyla and Cillian, sons-in-law Ian and Denis, daughter-in-law Valerie, sisters-in-law Mollie and Joanie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Brid O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bríd O'Brien (née Downing), (Gurtussa, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) February 7th 2020, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Padraig and brother Joe. Sadly missed by her daughter Claire, son John F., sister Eileen, brother John, sister-in-law Bernadette, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home Monday, 10th February, from 3 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

The late Pat Stapleton

The death has occurred of Pat Stapleton, Mantlehill, Golden, Co. Tipperary, February 8th, 2020, peacefully at The Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, surrounded by his family. Pat, beloved brother of the late Micheál. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, sons Frank and Patrick, daughters Catherine and Úna, son-in-law Cormac O’Dwyer, daughter-in-law Alicja, grandchildren Aibhe, Ornagh, Ben, Ronan, Kate and Cara, brother John, sisters-in-law Mary, Mary and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.