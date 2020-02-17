Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 17, 2020

The late Eileen Whelan

The death has occurred of Eileen Whelan (née Madigan), St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel and formerly Dominic’s Place, Waterford. Eileen passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Tommy and daughter Caroline (Condon) she will be sadly missed by her daughters Eileen (Keeley) and Teresa (Culligan), sons Paul, Tommy and Andrew, sisters Kathleen, Phillie and Christina, grandchildren Kristin, Stephanie, Nicola, Eoin, Thomas, Rebecca, Lucy, Zara, Eve, Callum, Torie, Conor, Stephen and Kerri-Anne, great-grandchildren Brendan, Éabha, Méabh, Alex, Tadhg, Eanna, Aaron, Brandon and Amelia, sons-in-law Brendan, Noel and Matt, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Finlay Laverty

The death has occurred of Finlay Laverty, McCann Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Paisley, Scotland, February 14th 2020, peacefully at home. Finlay, beloved husband of the late May. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Nan and Tracey, son James, sons-in-law Bennie O’Keeffe and Chris Crossland, daughter-in-law Fiona McCann, grandchildren Adam, Sean, Connor, Nicola, Amanda, Sinead, Calum and Mirin, brother Tommy, sister Ellen, beloved nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Devitts Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Private Cremation takes place on Friday. No flowers please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tom O'Shea

The death has occurred of Tom O'Shea, Cloran House, Cloran, Cloneen, Clonmel, February 15th 2020, at South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by his family, Tom. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Florence, Claire, Lilian, Robert and Victor, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Ahearne

The death has occurred of Thomas Ahearne, (Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary) February 15th 2020. Thomas, pre-deceased by his loving wife Kit. Deeply regretted by his sons Stephen, PJ, Tomas and Noel, daughters Breda and Joanne, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.Reposing at the residence of his son Stephen, Ballyvera, Ardfinnan (E91 RC99) on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday for 1 o'clock Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybacon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Fahey

The death has occurred of Mary Fahey (née Bourke), Ballinlonty, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. In her 97th year. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin, Ricky and Seamus, daughters Marian, Joan and Josie, grandchildren, sister Peg Manning, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Thérese, sons-in-law Andy and Peter, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home (E41TC04) this Monday from 4 PM to 8 PM. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Drom for Requiem Mass at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.