Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The late Fr James (Jim) O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Fr James (Jim) O'Donoghue CC, Lower Main Street, Ballyporeen and formerly Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Fr Jim passed away peacefully on Monday at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Sr Perpetua (Sisters of Mercy, Mallow), Mrs Mary Burke and Mrs Josephine Rowley, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sarah McGrath

The death has occurred of Sarah McGrath, Johnstown, Puckane, Co. Tipperary (suddenly), at home, predeceased by her parents Michael and Sarah and her twin brother Pat. Sadly missed by her brother Michael, sister Mary Joe (Devaney), nephew Donal, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing on Tuesday evening at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm with Rosary at 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Puckane, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Knigh Cemetery.

The late John (Gerry) Quinn

The death has occurred of John (Gerry) Quinn, (Tallaght, Dublin and formerly of Templemore, Co. Tipperary). February 15, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital, John, fondly known as Gerry, beloved husband of Sarah and dear father of Anthony, Kenneth, John, Melissa and Michael; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, brothers Tommy, Jimmy and Paddy, sisters Maura, Josie and Maggie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killinarden arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at Tallaght University Hospital. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Tallaght Village / Walkinstown Road Ph: 01 455 5121.

The late Nora Mary Carroll

The death has occurred of Nora Mary Carroll (née Dwan), Loughawn House, Dunkerrin, Offaly/Tipperary. Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, grandchild Michael and her brothers John Joe and Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Martin and Liam, daughters Marie and Bríd (Cleary), daughters-in-law Geraldine and Aoibhéann, son-in-law Liam, brother Michael, sister Marie (Bannon), grandchildren Hannah,James, Patrick, Thomas, Ben, Chloe, Ross and Jack, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her residence (E53 DH92) on Tuesday evening from 5oc with rosary at 9oc. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12oc in St Mary's Church, Dunkerrin. Burial afterwards in Templemore Cemetery.House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The late Nancy (Ann) Walsh

The death has occurred of Nancy (Ann) Walsh (née Cahill), Carrigeen Cottages, Tipperary. Nancy (Ann, wife of the late John) died peacefully at South Tipperary General hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Jimmy, Sean, Eddie and David, daughters Julie, Pauline and Jean,g randchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen Whelan

The death has occurred of Eileen Whelan (née Madigan), St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel and formerly Dominic’s Place, Waterford. Eileen passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Tommy and daughter Caroline (Condon) she will be sadly missed by her daughters Eileen (Keeley) and Teresa (Culligan), sons Paul, Tommy and Andrew, sisters Kathleen, Phillie and Christina, grandchildren Kristin, Stephanie, Nicola, Eoin, Thomas, Rebecca, Lucy, Zara, Eve, Callum, Torie, Conor, Stephen and Kerri-Anne, great-grandchildren Brendan, Éabha, Méabh, Alex, Tadhg, Eanna, Aaron, Brandon and Amelia, sons-in-law Brendan, Noel and Matt, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.