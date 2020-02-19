Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The late Michael Dunne

The death has occurred of Michael Dunne, Montevideo Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of the Glebe House, Fennor Hill, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and Eugene, brothers Seamus, Brendan, Eugene and Sean, sisters Kathleen, Eileen and Claire, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Dean, Jessica, Tony and Charlie, great-grandchildren Leon and Hayden, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The late Eileen Lanigan

The death has occurred of Eileen Lanigan (née O'Keeffe), St Anne's, Cormackstown, Thurles. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Jackie, daughters in law Rosie and Sharon, brother Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Hughie, Pajo, Tony and Sean, grandchildren Lee, Callum, Melissa, Stevie, Patrick, Seanie, Mark, Conor, Jack, Brian, Darren and Danny, daughters in law Louise and Paula, sisters Peggy (Ryan), Pat (Ryan) and Mary (Cullinane), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 20th February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday 21st at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary McMorrow

The death has occurred of Mary McMorrow (née Meehan), Gubnageer, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim/Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Myles. Deeply regretted by her son Myles (Templemore), sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brother James (Australia), brother-in-law Aidan, nieces, nephew, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Prayers in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this evening at 9pm. Reposing in Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Ballameehan (F91F653). Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by interment in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Arus Breffni Nursing Home.

The late Dan Tierney

The death has occurred of Dan Tierney, Cluain Ard, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of Shanakill and Ashmere, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his sisters Mary Ryan (Curraguneen), Bridie Ryan (Nenagh) an his niece Anne Ryan (Scotland). Deeply regretted by his brothers Tim, Neddy and Paddy, sisters-in-law Olivia and Hazel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand-nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Wednesday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Curraguneen Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.