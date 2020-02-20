Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 20, 2020

The late May (Mary) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of May (Mary) O'Dwyer, Rathkeevan, Clonmel, 19th February 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sisters Nora, Eileen Margaret and Bridget, brothers Peter and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late James (Jimmy) Cahill

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Cahill, Gouig, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary, February 19th 2020, who passed away, peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Loving grandfather of the late Shane Lee. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Kay (Lee), Breda (Casey), Geraldine (Galvin), Therese (Ryan) and Paula, son Martin, sons in law Frank, Chris, Kevin and Brendan and daughter in law Bernie. Fondly remembered by his loving grandchildren, brother Eddie, sister Mary, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Thursday 20th February from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, on Friday 21st for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Castleconnell. Family flowers only please.

The late John Mooney

The death has occurred of John Mooney, Ballinure, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 18th February 2020. Predeceased by his daughters Aileen and Jean. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Christine, son Noel, daughters Marie, Triona, Sinead and Louise, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his 14 grandchildren, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Thursday evening from 4.30 o'c to 7 o'c. arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Ballinure Cemetery.