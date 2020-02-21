Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 21, 2020

The late Silvana Bates

The death has occurred of Silvana Bates (née Heyne), Lisnamuck, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Silvana passed away peacefully after a brief illness at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband Anthony, daughters Roisin and Alannah, parents Walter and Elizabeth, sister Iren and brother Reto, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Cremation Service at The Island Crematorium, Cork will take place at 2pm on Saturday.

The death has occurred of Dr. William Stokes, Retired General Practitioner, February 19th, 2020, Sandymount, Dublin, formerly of Clontarf and of Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully while surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the doctors and nurses in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Finola, his children Jane, John, Hilary, Ruth and Don, sons-in-law Nicholas, Cyril and Vincent, daughters-in-law Emer and Jane, grandchildren Alex, William, Jack, Daniel, Tom, Grace, Julie, Dearbhla, Kate, Judy, Aurelia and Finn, his sisters Muriel and Victoria, his brother Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing in the Mortuary Chapel, St. Vincent’s University Hospital on Friday, February 21st, from 3pm prior to his removal to the Church of St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea, Sandymount, Dublin 4 due at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 22nd, at 10am in the Church of St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea, Sandymount. Burial will take place on Saturday, February 22nd, at 3pm at St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore, Co. Waterford.

The death has occurred of Ann Dudley (née White), St. Michael's Ave., Tipperary Town. February 18th, 2020, Ann, wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Mary, sons Michael, John Paul and William, grandchildren, brothers Michael and Neddy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Nora Dwan (née O'Meara), Kilruane and late of Carrigenagh, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jack, her twin sister Annie Campbell and brothers Fr. Niall O'Meara & Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving family Sean, Neilie, Maire, Ken, Nuala, Dympna, Micheál, Flan and Treasa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law Sally, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 4 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Kilruane Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 o'c followed by burial in the Church Grounds of SS. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan.

The death has occurred of Eoin O'Dwyer, Summerhill South, Cork and formerly of Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary, February 19th 2020, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. Eoin, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken wife Rachel (Powell), his parents Michael and Anne, brothers Conor and Thomas, sisters Anne-Marie and Michelle, aunts, uncles, mother in law Joy, father in law James, brother in law Jon, sister in law Emma, nephew Liam, niece Sadhbh, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Australia. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, (E34VX40), this Friday (February 21st) from 5pm until 7pm, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Donaskeigh, Saturday, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Marie O'Keeffe (née Power), Ard Mhuire, Golden, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Jail Street, Kilkenny. February 19th 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Marie (in her 90th year). Beloved mother of the late Paul and grandmother of the late Paul (Thistle). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Bernard and Bobby, daughters Philomena and Kathleen, son-in-law Jerry, daughter-in-law Joyce, grandchildren Linda, Lorraine, Kevin, Michael, Gerard, Bobby, James, Brendan and Christopher, sister Teresa (Kent, England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of May (Mary) O'Dwyer, Rathkeevan, Clonmel, 19th February 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sisters Nora, Eileen Margaret and Bridget, brothers Peter and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.