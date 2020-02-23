Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 23, 2020

The late William Denn

The death has occurred of William Denn, Thomas Street, Clonmel. Unexpectedly at his home. William, husband of the late Nellie. Sadly missed by his brother John, sisters-in-law Angela and Elenor, nephews Declan, Sean and Brian, niece Sharon, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Kathleen (Nancy) Donohue

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Nancy) Donohue (née Fallon), Grange, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary and late of Lemongrove, Gaybrook, Co. Westmeath. Nancy, passed away, peacefully at her home, on Saturday 22nd February, in the tender loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Paul. Nancy will be forever missed by her daughters Ann (Hughes), Breda (McCrory), Frances (McEntee), Geraldine, Caroline, sons Paul, Peter, Steve, Larry and Richard Cunningham, brother Chas Fallon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Grennan's Funeral Home, Milltownpass, N91H9N4, on Monday, 24th February, from 4.30pm to 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 25th February, at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Milltownpass, with burial afterwards in Milltownpass Cemetery.

The late John Hogan

The death has occurred of John Hogan, Droim Na Coille and late of Clooneen, Kilruane, Nenagh. Peacefully 21/2/20. Predeceased by his beloved son Damien and grandson David & brothers Pat and Raphael. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Noreen (nee Keogh) and cherished daughters Catherine & Louise, brothers Tadhg, Bernard & Kieran, sister Margaret (Geoghegan), grandchildren, son in law Neal, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Matt Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Matt Kavanagh, Limerick Road, Tipperary Town and formerly of Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. Suddenly. February 14th 2020. Matt, predeceased by his father Bernard, mother Joanie and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his wife Kay, son David, daughter Bernadine, beloved grandchildren Aine, Katie, Padraic, Clodagh, Maththew, Matt and Jessica, brother Tommy, sisters Nuala, Joan, Mary and Bernadette, daughter in law Pauline, Son in law, Yossie, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House private please.

The late Patricia King

The death has occurred of Patricia King (née Lambe), Lacka, Carrig, Birr, Tipperary. In loving memory of Patricia King who passed away peacefully in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband John and son Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving family, John (Carrig), Emer Collins (Carrig), Ann Cleary (Borrisokane), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Monday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, eircode E45 PW93, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Annunciation, Carrig at 10.45am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Borrisokane Day Care Centre.

The late Catriona Boland

The death has occurred of Catriona Boland (née Hackett), Knockura, Drangan, Thurles, Co Tipperary, February 21st 2020, Catriona, pre deceased by her mother Margaret and her brother Mark, deeply regretted by her husband Terence, her daughters Chloe, Niamh and Sarah, her father Seamus, mother in law Joan, brothers John, Diarmuid, Colm, Luke, Kenny and Paul, sisters in law Josephine and Mary and her husband John, uncles George and Jer, aunts Mary, Jane and Eileen, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the Assumption Graveyard, Drangan, immediately afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Cancer Society.