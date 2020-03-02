Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 2, 2020

The late Liam Walsh

The death has occurred of Liam Walsh, Storey Lane, Old Bridge, Clonmel, 29th Feburary 2020 peacefully in the tender loving care of his family and staff of Haywood Lodge, Clonmel. (Husband of the late Anne Walsh and brother of the late Peggy and Seannie) Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary, Chrissie, Carmel and Catherine, brothers Michael and Tommy, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, neices, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Clerihan. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society

The late Michael Guidera

The death has occurred of Michael Guidera, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And Southend-on-Sea, England. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Jane, sisters Chriss and Rita, brothers Jack, Podge, Bill, Tim and Jim. Deeply regretted by his brothers Flannan, Martin, Tom, Tony and Frank, sisters Nora, Mary and Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving in Ballybritt Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Mary Katherine O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary Katherine O'Brien, Kinsale, Cork/Clonmel, on February 28th 2020 peacefully at her home in Fort View. Mary Katherine, beloved wife of the late Thomas O'Brien. Sadly missed by her loving brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at her home in Fort View (eircode P17PA61). Rosary on Sunday evening at 4pm. Removal on Monday at 4pm from her home to St. John the Baptist Church, Kinsale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am, funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Arriving at 1pm approx.

The late Matthew Ryan

The death has occurred of Matthew Ryan, Bianconi Drive and formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel. Devoted husband, father and grandfather, Mattie passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Jim and Nicholas and his sister Chrissie he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Chris, children James, Susan (Morrissey), Karen (Collins), Jennifer (Houlihan), Olivia (Slattery), Louise (Prout) and Matthew, adored grandchildren and great-grand-daughter, brother John, sisters Mai and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown followed by cremation at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.