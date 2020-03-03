Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The late John Kenrick

The death has occurred of John Kenrick, Lower Abbey St., Cahir. John (ex SISK, late of Glasilawn Rd, Glasnevin), husband of the late Joan (neé Cooke, Cahernaglass, Tuam, Co. Galway). He will be very sadly missed by his loving cousins, nieces in law, nephews in law, Joan's sister in law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations,if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Bridget (Bridie) O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) O'Donnell (née Dunlea), Lower Woodenstown, New Inn, Cahir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of old Cork Road, Midleton, Co. Cork. 29th February 2020, unexpectedly at home. Bridget (Bridie) pre-deceased by her sister Chrissie, niece Stacey and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe, daughter Mary, son John (Johnny), daughter-in-law Jacinta, son-in-law Darren, sister-in-law Chrissie, nieces, nephews, good friend Dympna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, (Eircode E25XA31) this Wednesday from 5:30 to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Church of The Most Holy Rosary, St. Mary’s Road, Midleton, Co. Cork, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late John Fallon

The death has occurred of John Fallon, Derry, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Marie, daughter Ann (Finucane), sons Sean, Seamus, Gerard and Padriag, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Mary, Jill and Sarah, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Tullamore Road, Birr, eircode R42 YF75, this Tuesday evening from 5pm. Removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

The late Michael O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Michael O'Dwyer, Greenfields, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, E34 A244 and formerly of Gurth, Hollyford) March 2nd 2020, unexpectedly, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Michael, daughters Martina and Michelle, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, beloved aunt Bridget, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his residence Greenfields, Cappawhite (E34 A244) Tuesday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.