Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The late Catherine Crotty

The death has occurred of Catherine Crotty, Clerihan, Clonmel, and Ashe Quay, Fermoy, Co. Cork. (Formerly Cashel Community School). Catherine passed away after a brief illness at the Bons Secour Hospital Cork. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Kathleen Crotty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Gerard and Patrick, sister Mary, Fiancé John Tuck, nephews Brian, Ronan and Fergal, sister-in-law, Brid, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, on Thursday evening from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to St. Patrick's Church, Fermoy. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2.00pm and burial afterwards in Kilcrumper new cemetery.

The late Michael Arrigan

The death has occurred of Michael Arrigan, King's Close, Clonmel, 2nd March 2020, peacefully after a short illness at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, sons Michael and Tony, daughters Jennifer and Catherine, his 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Ann and Benny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm with burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Sean Ward

The death has occurred of Sean Ward, The Valley, Fethard, Co Tipperary, March 3rd 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Sean, predeceased by his brother Philip; deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his daughters Catriona and Mairéad, son John, sisters Laura O'Mahony, Ballybay, Co Monaghan, and Noreen McMahon, Clonmel, sisters in law, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Kate, Ruth, Susan, Mark, Jack, Ava, Olivia and Sophie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at home on Thursday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Tipperary Hospice.

The late Betty Collins

The death has occurred of Betty Collins (née Mulqueen), Garnavilla, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Betty (late of Ballykett, Kilrush, Co. Clare) passed away peacefully after a brief illness in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Martin, she will be very sadly missed by her dearly loved family Fidelma, Breda and Michael, her cherished grandchildren Martin, Ellie, Josh and Jamie, her son-in-law Frank Harkins (Limerick), daughter-in-law Anne, Fidelma’s partner Chris, sister Phil Tubridy (Athy), brother Michael, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Nicholas' Church, Grange (E91 KW80) for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c noon. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Grange.

The late Marie Kissane

The death has occurred of Marie Kissane (née Feehily), John's Hill, Waterford and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and Springfield, Tipperary Town, March 2nd 2020, Marie. Predeceased by her husband Finbar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Finbar, daughters Jackie, Fiona, Nicola and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Aine McKeon

The death has occurred of Aine McKeon (née Ryan), (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Fennor, Co. Tipperary), March 2nd 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Carysfort Nursing Home. Aine; dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved sister of Peggy, Eileen and Noreen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Removal on Thursday afternoon the the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving at 12 20pm. Funeral immediately after 12 30pm Requiem Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland. Donation box at rear of church beside condolence stand.

The late Martin McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Martin McLoughlin, Drumbane, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Formerly of Kilcommon and London. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Peggy (RIP). Loving father of Siobhan, Majella and Rebecca. Sadly missed by his loving family Siobhan (Federico) and Joe, Majella and Ivan, Rebecca and Mikey, grandsons Marco, Conor, sisters Anne and Kay (Mary, Joan, Bridget RIP), brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residences in Drumbane V94 HYN0 on Wednesday, 4th of March, at 5pm to 8pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am to Our Ladys and St. Lua's Church, Ballina, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Rita O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Rita O'Dwyer (née Kennedy), Mount Merrion, Dublin/Thurles, Co. Tipperary/Greystones, Co.Wicklow, March 3rd 2020. Died peacefully in the exceptional care of Liz & Pat & all the dedicated staff of Eyrefield Manor Nursing Home. Rita, beloved wife of the late Willie, predeceased also by her grandson William. Loving Mum to Anne, Billy (W.T.) Conor, Anthony (Tony) & also missed by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion, Friday, March 6th, at 10am followed by interment in Deans Grange Cemetery.

The late John O'Shea

The death has occurred of John O'Shea, Ballinastick, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. John (Preceased by his brothers Michael, Jimmy and sister Breda). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary, son John , daughter Eileen, grandchildren Sean, Colin, Sophie, Sarah, Kate and Sean-og, John's partner Adel, brother Christy, sister Mary-Jo (Stapleton), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (eircode E41 WY99) Thursday, 5th March 2020, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Patrick & St. Oliver Church, Glengoole Friday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private Friday morning please.