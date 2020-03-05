Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 5, 2020

The late Mickey Barry

The death has occurred of Mickey Barry, Abbey Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Friday morning in St. Molleran’s Church at 11 o’clock followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations to the Palliative Care Team.

The late Ned Lowry

The death has occurred of Ned Lowry, The Green, Holycross, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a prolonged illness bravely borne. Will be sadly missed by his wife Pauline, son Eamon, daughters Esther, Trisha and Julianne, grand-daughter Róisín, sister Mary (Dwyer), brothers Phil, John, Michael, Pat and Jimmy, sons in law Padraig, Breiffni and Tom, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles E41 CP59 on Thursday 5th March from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday 6th for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Noone

The death has occurred of Margaret Noone (née Gleeson), (Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary) – March 4, 2020, (following a long battle with Cancer, borne with the greatest dignity), under the kind and wonderful care of the Doctors and Nurses, at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh and prior to that under the care of Professor John Crown and his Team, at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Margaret, beloved wife of Cliff and dear mother of Gerald; Very sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter-in-law Holly, brothers Pat, Tim, Tony and Joe, sisters Mary, Breda and Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for Service at 12.20pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The late Danny O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Danny O'Sullivan, Berkeley Court, Cloyne, Co. Cork. Late of Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and brother of the late Michael (John L). Unexpectedly on 3rd March 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Helena and children Daniel, Kieran and Melissa, also by his brother Davey and sister Maryrose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his childrens' partners' James and Shauna, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in T Wallis & Sons Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton, Co. Cork, P25 YR22 on Thursday, 5th March 2020, from 6.30pm until Rosary at 8.30pm followed by Removal to St. Colman's Church, Cloyne, Co. Cork. Requiem Mass on Friday, 6th March, in St. Colman's Church, Cloyne, Co. Cork at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Breda Power

The death has occurred of Breda Power (née Gleeson), Coolnagun, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, March 3rd 2020, (peacefully) at her residence. Breda: Predeceased by her husband Brendan and daughter Bridget. Deeply regretted by her daughters Caitriona, Mary and Patricia, son Lawrence. brothers D.J and Tom, her beloved grandchildren Louise, Brendan, Jack, Barry, Eddie, Caoimhe, Emma and Adam, sons-in-law Philip, Kevin and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Thursday (March 5th ) from 5:30pm with removal 7:30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Friday at 10:30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Sr. Kathleen Corcoran

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen Corcoran, (John Bosco), Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Co. Kildare & late of Presentation Convent, Lucan & Bagenalstown & formerly of Stouke, Rossmore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 3rd 2020, peacefully in the tender care of the staff and sisters of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Predeceased by her brother Timmy, sisters Lizzy, Nell, Bridget and Sr. Rosario ( Presentation Sister, Clondalkin), sadly missed by her Presentation Community, her nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday from Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock,to arrive at Hayes' Funeral Home, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary (E25TX26) where Sr. Kathleen will repoose from 5pm. Removal on Thursday from Hayes' Funeral Home to arrive at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore (E25RK72) at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joe Crowley

The death has occurred of Joe Crowley, Tullahought, Piltown, Kilkenny, E32 NV91/Tipperary. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. Joe Crowley who passed away peacefully at his home in his 92nd year surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Sarah, daughters Annemarie, Breda, Teresa, Frances, Angela and Monika, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Aidan, Trevor, Ronan, Pat, Kevin and Frank, his 17 grandchildren.Reposing at his home in Tullahought, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode E32 NV91) on Friday 6th March from 11am to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Tullahought, on Saturday 7th March for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards. House Private on Saturday morning, please.

The late Rebecca Johnston

The death has occurred of Rebecca Johnston (née Clarke), 3rd March 2020, in her 96th year, Railway View, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary and formerly Cooraclevin, Dunkerrin. Predeceased by her husband George. Deeply regretted by her daughter Daphne (Powell), son-in-law William, sister-in-law Sarah (Clarke), nephews, nieces, grandchildren Amanda (Dunne) and Donald, great-grandchildren Mark, Jake and Emma, relatives and friends.Reposing on Thursday in Treacy Funeral Home, R42 E125, Shinrone from 5 o’ clock until 8 o’clock. Private removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Dunkerrin, E53 DN70 for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock followed by interment in the new cemetery, Dunkerrin.

The late Catherine Crotty

The death has occurred of Catherine Crotty, Clerihan, Clonmel, and Ashe Quay, Fermoy, Co. Cork. (Formerly Cashel Community School). Catherine passed away after a brief illness at the Bons Secour Hospital Cork. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Kathleen Crotty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Gerard and Patrick, sister Mary, Fiancé John Tuck, nephews Brian, Ronan and Fergal, sister-in-law, Bríd, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, on Thursday evening from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to St. Patrick's Church, Fermoy. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2.00pm and burial afterwards in Kilcrumper new cemetery.