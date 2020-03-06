Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 6, 2020

The late Joseph (Joey) Kelly

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) Kelly, Wicklow Town/Lorrha, Co. Tipperary. Joseph (Joey) Kelly late of Darragh Park, Wicklow Town who passed away Thursday, 5th March 2020, peacefully at his son John’s home at Rath, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Dearly loved husband of the late Julia Ann (née Corkish) and much loved and loving father of Theresa, John and the late Christopher. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Dean, Jason and Caoimhe, great-grandchildren Luke and Pippa, son-in-law Benny, John's partner Lorraine, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Joey will repose at Flannery’s Funeral Home, Bachelors Walk in Wicklow Town from 6pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday from the funeral home at 1.15pm at walking pace to St. Patrick’s Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

The late Helen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donnell (née Burke), Ardrahan, Galbally, Co.Limerick & formerly of Clashoquirke, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, ,5/3/2020. Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James (Jim), brother Nathaniel (Nat), sister Anne, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The late James Anthony (Tony) Quigley

The death has occurred of James Anthony (Tony) Quigley, Kilrea, Dromin Road and formerly of Summerhill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Ellen, sisters Mai & Eileen and brothers Michael & Joseph. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Oliver, sister in law Mary, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peg) Quinn

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Quinn (née Maher), Erinagh, Capparoe, Nenagh, suddenly, predeceased by her beloved husband Denis (Dinny) and sister Nonie, loving mother of Denis, Martin, John and Paddy. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brothers and sisters Paddy, Dinny, Mary Anne, Kitty, Sean and Michael, daughters-in-law, adored grandchildren Tara, Niall, Niamh, Aidan, Ryan and Adam, extended family, relatives, great neighbours and friends. Reposing on Friday 6th at Ashlawn Nursing Home, (Carrigatoher, Nenagh), (E45 FA31), from 4.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Peg's family would like to express their appreciation of the wonderful care Peg received from all the staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home over the years.

The late Marian Sweeney

The death has occurred of Marian Sweeney (née Maher), Church View, Littleton, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Willie, nieces, nephews, sisters in law Margaret (Heffernan) and Monica (McCarthy), brothers in law Rodge and John, cousins, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 6th March from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littletonat 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 7th at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymoreen Cemetery.