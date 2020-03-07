Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 7, 2020

The late Ina Barry

The death has occurred of Ina Barry (née O'Donnell), Connolly Park, Clonmel, 6th March 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Melview Nursing Home (predeceased by her husband John Barry).Very deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Johnny, Marian, Kay, Kevin, Michael, Tony and Monica, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Frank and Tommy, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am followed by cremation at 1pm in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Deise Animal Sanctuary.

The late Josie Bradley

The death has occurred of Josie Bradley (née D'Arcy), Cooleen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary and late of Muine, Doon, Co. Limerick. Aged 95. Peacefully on 6th March 2020 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh. Predeceased by her husband Johnny and sons-in-law Paul White and Paul McDonnell. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick, Michael, Sean and Gerard, daughters Mary White and Siobhan McDonnell, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary Ryan, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all other relatives, neighbours and friends and friends at The Day Centre Newport. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday 8th March from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Monday 9th at 11.30 a.m.. in the Church of the Wayside Birdhill, burial afterwards at Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Newport Daycare Centre.

The late Denis (Dinny) Carroll

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Carroll, 10 Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, March 5th, 2020, at South Tipperary Hospital, Clonmel, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Marie, son Paddy, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Jessica, grandchildren Jade, Michael, Page, Alex and Danielle, relatives and many friends.Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday morning at 11.30 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Joan Hogan

The death has occurred of Joan Hogan (née Greene), Busherstown, Moneygall, Co. Offaly. Suddenly, predeceased by her father Jack and mother Nonie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Seamus, daughters Claire and Carole, sister Margaret O'Brien, nieces Ciara and Roisín, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law and large circle of family and friends. Reposing at her home in Busherstown (E53TX20) on Sunday from 3 oc with prayers at 8 oc. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Moneygall on Monday for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday. Donations, if desired, to Dunkerrin-Barna-Moneygall Defibrillator Group.

The late Declan (Deck) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Declan (Deck) Kennedy, "Loyola", Castlemeadows, Thurles, March 6th, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and wonderful carers of North Tipperary Hospice. Predeceased by his father Martin, will be sadly missed by his loving mother Nanc, sister Nora, brothers Tom, P.J., John and Fintan, brother-in-law Denis, sisters-in-law Margaret, Eileen, Nora and Margaret, uncle Tommy Kennedy and aunt Maureen, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and good friends.Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Josephine (Babbie) O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Josephine (Babbie) O'Donnell (née Davern), Erry, Cashel and formerly of Lacken, Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. March 5th unexpectedly at home. Josephine (Babbie), beloved wife of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Joan, Margaret Ashford and Eilish Horan, sons James and Eamonn, sons-in-law Stuart and Sean, granddaughters Marian and Joanna, sister-in-law Freddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00noon followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Curraheen, Gortagarry, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. After a short illness in the care of the I.C.U. staff at the University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Edward and William, daughters Siobhán and Neasa, grandchildren Chloe, Eimear and Charlie, daughter-in-law Mandy, son-in-law Padraig, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Saturday evening from 5.30 PM with removal at 8 PM to St. Joseph's Church, Gortagarry. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late PJ Starr

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of PJ Starr, late of Sheelruddera, Terryglass who passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th March 2020 surrounded by his family at Tullamore Hospital. Deeply loved husband of Angelina and much loved father of Noreen, Joseph and Anne (McDonagh) and father-in-law of Mike. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing on Sunday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 3p.m to 7p.m. Private removal this Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass arriving at 11:45a.m for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.