Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 8, 2020

The late Bridie Delaney

The death has occurred of Bridie Delaney, 7 Limerick Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Michael, Tom and Willie, sisters Maggie, Julia and Mary. Deeply regretted by her sister Kitty (Neville), brother Paddy, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and good friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery. (Due to the ongoing health concerns the family have asked that there will be no handshaking at the residence or the funeral please.)

The late Joan Dunne

The death has occurred of Joan Dunne, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Drombane, Thurles, Co Tipperary; deeply regretted by her loving sister Teresa Ryan (Templemore), sister-in-law Kathleen Dunne (Chapelizod, Dublin), nephews including Fr. Thomas Dunne (Boherlahan), nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles (E41VN29) on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Clonoulty

The late Michael (Mikey) Horan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Horan, (Magoury, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), Michael (Mikey). 6th March 2020. Peacefully at his daughter Aine's residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann (Hogan). Deeply regretted by his loving children Mary (Shanahan), Michéal, Aine (Murphy) and Edmond, sons-in-law Eamon and John, daughters-in-law Noreen and Samantha, grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sister Margaret, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule (E41 HH66) this Sunday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10 o'c to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Margaret Horrigan

The death has occurred of Margaret Horrigan (née Whiteley), Reabeg, Lackamore, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 6th March 2020 peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons Timmy, Michael and William, daughter Ann Marie, grandchildren Katelyn, Ciara and Emily, brother Billy, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Monday 9th from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to Our Lady of Visitation Church, Rearcross. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (10th) at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Billy Keogh

The death has occurred of Billy Keogh, Barnane, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, E41 TR83. Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home Templemore this Saturday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning in St. Mary's Church, Drom, at 10.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late James McCormack

The death has occurred of James McCormack, 42 Monakeeba, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. James, predeceased by his father James, deeply regretted by his loving sons Darren and Jordan, his mother Breda, brother Damien, sister Amanda, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at his residence on Monday evening, 9th March, from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday morning, 10th March, at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Martin (Mon) O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Martin (Mon) O'Gorman, Ballydoyle Road, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 7th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital. Martin (Mon), beloved father of the late Martin and brother of the late Donie and Baby O’Donnell. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughter Avril Redmond, son-in-law P.J., grandchildren Lauren and Molly, brothers Willie and Tom, sister Bernie Grogan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Christine (Ina) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Christine (Ina) O'Sullivan (née Whyte), Kilbehenny, Mitchelstown and formerly of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. On March 7th, 2020, peacefully, in the exceptional care of all at Acorn Nursing Home, Cashel. Christine (Ina) beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Angela (Gallahue), Liam, Joe and Siobhan (Clancy). Ina will be sadly missed by her family, sister Phyllis (Sweeney), her cherished grandchildren, daughters in law Eileen and Tina, sons in law Donie and Pádraig, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny, on this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The late Sheila Quirke

The death has occurred of Sheila Quirke (née Hogan), Clonpet, Tipperary Town, March 7th, 2020. Sheila, wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family; son John, daughters Margaret, Helen, Marie, Trish, grandchildren, sisters Winne, Mary and Eileen, sons-in-law Tom and Seán, daughter-in-law Noírín, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Rochford

The death has occurred of Mary Rochford (née Drennan), Graiguepaudeen, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Mary died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyraggett. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Edmund, her family Eddie, Eymear, John, Brendan and Michael, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Sunday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving at 7.30. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30 followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Patrick Joseph Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Ryan, Arravale, Newtown and late of William Street, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Surrounded by his beloved family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen and cherished sons Michael. Aaron, J.P and his daughter Tammy. Brothers Michael, John and Anthony, sisters Teresa, Imelda, Stephanie, Bridget, Gertie and Mary. Grandchildren Charlotte, Maria, Joshua, Emily, Katy, Rosie and Charlie. Daughters in law Karen, Isabelle and Annette. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces. Cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Youghalarra Church, Newtown, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'c. followed by private cremation. Family flowers omly please. "House Private"

The late Ina Barry

The death has occurred of Ina Barry (née O'Donnell), Connolly Park, Clonmel, 6th March 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Melview Nursing Home (predeceased by her husband John Barry).Very deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Johnny, Marian, Kay, Kevin, Michael, Tony and Monica, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Frank and Tommy, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am followed by cremation at 1pm in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Deise Animal Sanctuary.