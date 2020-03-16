Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 16, 2020

The late Josephine (Josie) Brennan

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Brennan (née Grant), 4, St Mary's Road, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary, Lily and Siobhan, her sons Billy, Patrick and Michael, son-in-law Stephen, Kevin and Jim, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Jimmy Brennan, sister-in-law Mary Flynn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home, 4 St Mary's Road, Killenaule, on Monday, March 16th, from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Killenaule, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery, Killenaule. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

To comply with HSE Guidelines, handshaking is not advised and indoor gatherings of more than 100 people is not permitted. Your co-operation with these guidelines is greatly appreciated,especially for the Funeral Mass in the church.

The late Sr. M Raphael Devitt

The death has occurred of Sr. M Raphael Devitt, Adoration Convent, Wexford and late of Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 13, 2020. Sr. M Raphael, sadly missed by her community, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Interred in the Convent Cemetery after funeral Mass in the church of the Assumption Bride Street, Wexford.

The late Mary Ann Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Geoghegan, Main Street, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, March 15th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and her Staff at Acorn Lodge. Mary Ann, deeply regretted by her loving sister Nora Molumby (Golden), nephews Tom and Michael and their wives Nuala and Claire, grandnieces Carol and Kate, grandnephews Mark, Ted, Barry and Tom, relatives, neighbours and friends.Private Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule at 2pm followed by Burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines on Covid-19, the Funeral Mass is restricted to family only.

The late Michael Hall

The death has occurred of Michael Hall, Slievenamon Close, Fethard, Co Tipperary, March 15th 2020, Michael, deeply regretted by his daughter Casey, son Cain, brothers and sisters Margaret, Chris, Caroline, John and Diane, grand daughter Leah, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Michael's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, the wake and Funeral Mass will be private. The Funeral Mass will be streamed online from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Tuesday morning at 10 am on www.parishchurch.net. An online condolence book is available below. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard, after Mass. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions we ask that you refrain from handshaking in the cemetery. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation.

The late Margaret O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Dwyer, (nee Ryan), late of O'Hickey Place, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and Mitchel Street, Thurles. Died on the 14 March 2020. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday evening, for relatives and personal friends, from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving To St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg, on Tuesday for Private funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Please note, that in the effort to follow best practice in line with HSE guidelines for Covid-19, with the support of the O'Dwyer family, we encourage no handshaking, please.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née D'arcy), (Muine, Doon, Co. Limerick and 12 Ard Abhainn, Ballina, Co. Tipperary) March 14th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in her 97th year, wife of the late Connie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Bríd and Mary B, sons Con and Mike, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Bernie, grandchildren Conor, Máire, Maureen, Cormac and Neil, great grandaughter Grace Mary, nieces, nephews, Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son Mike’s residence Muine, Doon, Co. Limerick V94A 2WV Monday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

“Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19 funeral has to be restricted to family only inside the church.”