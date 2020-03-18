Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The late Mary Wall

The death has occurred of Mary Wall (née Whelan), Albert Street, Clonmel, and formerly The Nire, Co Waterford. Mary passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, sons Anthony, Declan, Ben and Mark, daughters Theresa, Geraldine and Rita, sister Margaret (Peg), grandchildren Dorothy, Peter, Robert, Andrew, Lucy, Freddie, Lily Anne, Amelia, Doireann, Sean, Emily, Henry, Caoimhe, Billy, Helen and Danny, extended family Sophie, Jim, Derek, Nick, Debbie, Jenny, Jackie, Barry and Sarah, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The family can advise privately of the arrangements and the Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Mary’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Also, please note we discourage shaking hands and use of Condolence Book.

Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Tom O'Brien

The death has occurred of Tom O'Brien, (Gortishal, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary) March 16th, 2020. Deeply regretted by his sister Bridie, sister in law Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Due to the Covid -19 restrictions funeral will remain private.