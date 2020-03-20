Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 20, 2020

The late Helen (Nellie) Flaherty

The death has occurred of Helen (Nellie) Flaherty (nee Morrissey), Glenconnor Cross, Clonmel and formerly of Scarthana, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co Tipperary, 18th March 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Hospice, Cork. Very deeply regretted by her husband Bernie, daughter Sheila, grandchildren Conor, Emma, Daniel and Charlie, son-in-law, Martin, brothers Packie and Ned, sisters Bridie (Mulcahy) and Mary (Buckley), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, her nursing colleagues and a large circle of friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm on Friday evening. Private Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, with burial immediately after in Ballylooby Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Cork. Funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/clonmel

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we encourage no hand shaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding.

The late Andrew Dowling

The sudden death has taken place of Andrew Dowling, Welham Green, London and late of Mary Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by His brother Paddy, Sister Mary (Gilson), Brother in law Paul, Paddy’s partner Maria, His nephews, Eoin, Tomás and Rory, Relatives and Friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Coming home

The late Ellen (Nellie) Condon

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Condon (née Wall), London and formerly of the Nire, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, died on 6th March 2020. Sadly missed by her family, relatives and friends. Private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday 20th March 2020 in St Helena’s Church, The Nire, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding.

The late Mary Grace Dempsey

The death has occurred of Mary Grace Dempsey, formerly of Ballingear, Portroe, Nenagh and Boca Ranton, Florida. Peacefully, at St. Vincent's University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paul, daughter of the late Michael and Bridie, and sister of the late Kathleen, John and Patrick. Loving sister of Carmel Kinsella (Tinahely), Sr. Joan Grace (Mount St. Vincent Convent, Limerick) and Michael Grace (Castleconnell). Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brother, sisters-in-law Patricia and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, Nenagh, on Friday for 5.30pm Reception Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

In line with government indoor directives, restrictions will apply at the Church for Reception Prayers and Funeral Mass. Outdoor directives will apply at the Church grounds and Cemetery. Condolences can be placed online.

The late John Kelly

The death has occurred of John Kelly, Cooleeney, Moyne, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Stasia and Jack and brother Dinny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken children, Jason, Georgina an Maria and their mother Mary, his partner Jackie and her children Leanne, Emily and Daniel, his sons in law, PJ and Eamon, grandchildren Caitín, James, Rosín, Reah, Katie, Layla, Sophia and Poppy, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Friday evening from 4pm to 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy, at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Due to the current situation, please use hand sanitiser and observe government current recommendations. Church attendance is for family only, please, everyone is welcome to attend at the cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Richmond ICU, Beaumount Hospital.

The late Eileen McInerney

The death has occurred of Eileen McInerney, 16 Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, at Portlaoise General Hospital, March 17th 2020. Predeceased by her brother James. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Thomas & Johnny, brothers Peter, Tom & Michael, sisters Gussie, Mary, Kelly & Mud, daughters in law Helen & Josephine, grandchildren Shannon, Michael, Patrick, Johnny, Mary Ellen, Tommy Lee & baby Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Saturday evening from 2’oc to 5’oc with removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore. Funeral Mass, which is private for family only, on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, or feel unable to do so, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book or send on condolences by traditional manner.