Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 21, 2020

The late Hannah Flaherty

The death has occurred of Hannah Flaherty (née Hartnett), Deerpark Gardens, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Doon, Co. Limerick, March 20th 2020, peacefully at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Hannah, deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son David, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Graham, grandchildren Ciara and Kellie, brothers Jim, Tommy and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government guidelines on Covid-19, Funeral takes place privately.

The late James (Foxie) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of James (Foxie) Fitzgerald, Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 18th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. James (Foxie), deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, daughter Tina and her partner Donnacha, granddaughter Hailie, sister Alice Moran, brothers Christy and Philly, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Lucy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours.

Due to government restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral is strictly private. If you wish to leave a condolence please use the online condolence book below.

The late Kathleen Forde

The death has occurred of Kathleen Forde (née Hough), Ballinaclough, Nenagh. Late of Sopwell, Cloughjordan. Peacefully, after an illness, in the tender care of the staff of Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Liam, brother Jim and sisters Rita & Nance. Deeply regretted by her loving family Linda, PJ, Liz and Willie, grandchildren, daughters in law Gillian and Jacinta, son in law Lar and by Ollie, brothers Mike and Sean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Ballinaclough Church on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by private cremation. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Milford Hospice.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, the reposing and funeral Mass is for family and close friends only, we suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding.

The late Mary Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Mary Kavanagh (née Fennessy), Baron Park, Clonmel. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Mary, wife of the late Jimmy, sadly missed by her loving daughters Katrina, Nuala, sons Jim and Pascal, sisters Angela (Barry) and Eleanor (Denn), brother John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice with Government and Diocesan guidelines for Covit 19 and with the support and agreement of Mary's family a Private Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday morning at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the Churches livestream service. www.churchservices.tv?clonmelpeterpaul. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

The late Maurice Ryan

The death has occurred of Maurice Ryan, Deansgrove, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 20th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Maurice, beloved brother of the late Mary T. and Jo (Josephine). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, family Mary Scarry, Mairéad Jackson, Michael and Louise Kelly, sons-in-law Jarlath, Declan and Brian, daughter-in-law Karen Coughlan, grandchildren Niamh, Tomás, Áine, Michéal, Róisín, Shona, Maeve, Isla, Clodagh and Matthew, sister Margaret, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

It is the expressed wish of Maurice and his family that we strictly adhere to the Government Guidelines on Covid-19. A strictly private family funeral will take place. Due to Covid-19 the family deeply regret that the house and funeral are strictly private.

A Memorial Mass will take place when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.