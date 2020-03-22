Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 22, 2020

The late Sean (Jackie) Hayes

The death has occurred of Seán (Jackie) Hayes, formerly of Church Street, Tipperary Town, March 21st 2020, peacefully in the exceptional care of Mary O’Connor and wonderful staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Devoted husband of the late Peggie. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, Rita (O’Crroll), Catherine and TJ, grandchildren Peter, Paula, Robert, Killian, Rory and Seán, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Eilis, Catherine’s partner Joe, relatives and friends.

Reposal and Funeral Private. The family would have wished to mourn Seán’s death and celebrate his life with his friends and community. Unfortunately this is not possible in the current circumstances. We will hold a memorial Mass at a later date.

The late David William Kennedy

The death has occurred of David William Kennedy, Timeighter, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Formerly of England. Cremation on Sunday in Shannon at 2pm. Sadly Missed.