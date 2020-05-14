The late Eileen Abbott, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday May 4 at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise of Mrs Eileen Abbott (née Hogan) Main Street, Borris-in Ossory Co Laois and formerly The Heath, Coolderry Co. Offaly.

The late Eileen, who celebrated her 90th birthday last year was predeceased by her husband William (Bill) many years ago.

She is deeply regretted by her daughters Helen, Connie and Patricia, sons Tony, William, Declan and Brendan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Essie (Holohan) brothers Kieran and Frank, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Due to Government advice re Covid 19, Eileen's Funeral Mass was celebrated for her immediate family only, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Borris in Ossory.

Neighbours and friends stood along the route to the cemetery to support her family at this difficult time.

Her family will arrange a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has cleared.