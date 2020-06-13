Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 13, 2020

The late Michael Haslam

The death has occurred of Michael Haslam, Lakelands, Athea, Co. Limerick/Tipperary Town. Michael CQMS 12th infantry Battalion, passed peacefully under the loving care of Memory Care Nursing Home, Adare District. Michael was predeceased by his parents Gerry and Margaret (Madgie) and his cherished granddaughter Eilís. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna (Nee McMahon, Athea) and his loving sons Gerry, his wife Maria (Glenamaddy, Galway) Sean and his partner Angela (England). A loving grandfather to Niamh and Cormac and adoring great grandfather to Conal, Éanna,Aaron and Tadhg. His passing is deeply regretted by his loving sisters Breda and Maggie (Tipperary town). Michael is sadly missed by his Athea family, his comrades from I.U.N.V.A. and O.N.E., his many friends and neighbours.

Michael Haslam loyally served 22 years in the Defence Forces, serving 5 tours of duty with the United Nations in the Middle East. He devoted his life to his family, friends, community and service. He was a founding member of South East Mountain Rescue, former National Chairperson of the Irish Mountain Rescue Association. He worked proudly for 14 years in Bulmers Clonmel. He was a very proud Tipperary man and adopted Limerick man.

Michael will be reposing in Direen, Athea, (V94 EC9N) for family and friends until his removal to Athea church on Sunday, 14th June. Those who wish to join Michael's cortege, will be departing from Direen at 11.15 a.m. on Sunday, 14th June. Mass will follow at 12.00 noon in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea. Burial afterwards in Holycross cemetery, Athea. Michael's mass will be stream live through Athea tidy towns Facebook page for those who wish to link in to be part of his final farewell. Anyone wishing to pay respects to Michael on his final journey may do so but the family respectfully asks that social distancing be maintained.

The Haslam family deeply appreciate your kindness and support during this difficult time. Michael will be forever missed and a memorial mass to celebrate Michael's life will take place at a later date.

The late Mary Doyle

The death has occurred of Mary Doyle (née Scanlan), Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary, June 12th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving cousins, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Visitation Church, Rearcross, on Monday, 15th June, at 12 noon. Funeral Private. Memorial Mass at a later date.

The late Margaret (Maggie) Stokes

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Stokes, Ballysloe, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 12th June 2020. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her sons Brian, Bobby and Eddie, daughter Denise, grandchildren Leah, Brian Jnr and John, mother Nell, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Natalie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 13th June, at 11 am. in Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, followed by private burial in Good Shepherd Cemetery. We suggest using the Condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. House Private please