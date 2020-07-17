The late Bridie Treacy, Doon Co. Limerick and Dromakeena, Roscrea

The death has occurred of Bridie Treacy (nee Fitzgerald) at Tullamore Regional Hospital and late of Dromakeena, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Doon, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter-in-law Alison, sisters Kay and Marie, brother Nelius (Killarney), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace

Removal was from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 to St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass.

Cremation took place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Family Careers Ireland.