Tipperary deaths and funerals - Monday, January 18
John McGrath
Galtee View, Ballyporeen, Tipperary / Shanbally, Clogheen
John's funeral will take place privately.
James (Jimmy) McGrath
Moanreagh, Tipperary Town
A private family Mass will take place at St Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town at 12 noon this Tuesday. Burial immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery.
Kathleen McGrath (née McCann)
Clashdrumsmith, Emly, Tipperary
Kathleen's cortége will leave her residence Monday at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass in St Ailbe's Church, Emly. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.
Gerard (Gerry) Love
Tipperary / Newry, Down / Louth / Sligo
House and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only. Donations to Friends of Daisyhill Hospital.
