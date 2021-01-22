Tipperary deaths and funerals - Friday, January 22

Jim Casey

Fr Matthew Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 11.30am.

John Seymour

Birdhill, Tipperary / Clonfadda, Killaloe, Clare

Private funeral on in St Flannan's Church, Killaloe at 11am, followed by burial in Relig Lua Killaloe. Family flowers only. Donations to Milford Home Care Team. House private also.

Evelyn Hennessy (née Mockler)

Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary

Evelyn's Mass will be for family and relatives only. Private removal on Saturday from her residence at 11.30am (travelling via Templemore Road, down the Convent Hill, into Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry), arriving in St Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Anne Grace (née Ryan)

Kilkeary Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary

Anne's funeral cortege will pass her home in Kilkeary this Saturday at 10,30am en route (via Ballinamona Cross) to a private family funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, Nenagh.

Maisie Dunne (née Delaney)

The Commons, Tipperary

Maisie's funeral will be private. Reposing at her home in The Commons. Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private also.

Maura (Maureen) Cody (née Kiely)

Drumcondra, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Funeral will take place for immediate family only.

Winifred (Freddie) Campion (née Tierney)

Boulick Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary

Requiem Mass for family only will take place on Saturday at 11.30am in the Church of St Patrick and St Oliver, Glengoole, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery .Family flowers only. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Nurses.