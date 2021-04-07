Tipperary deaths, Wednesday April 7

The late Rita Carey

The death has occurred of Rita Carey (née Danagher) Killenaule Road, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, April 6, 2021. Deeply regretted by her husband Johnny, daughters Anne and Sarah, son in law Aidan, grandsons Aidan and Brian, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Josephine Barry

The death has occurred of Josephine Barry (née O'Halloran), Barnlough, Bansha, Tipperary / Tulla, Clare.

Josephine passed away, peacefully, after a long illness, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved mother of the late Damian and predeceased by brothers Mike and Stanley and sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, beloved mother of Kevin, Margaret (McCarthy), John, Donna, Michele, Louise and Enda, adored grandmother of Evan, Aisling, Roisin, Joshua, Julia, Caitlin, Rachel, Ciarán, Emma, Oran, Fiadh, Cillian and Tadhg. She will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Karl and John, daughters-in-law Jenny (Melbourne), Siobhán and Shannen, sister Eda, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, at 11am on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Should you wish to share in the Mass for Josephine please go to https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

Family flowers only, please. Donations to Irish Heart Foundation or South Tipperary Hospice, if so desired. Josephine's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Geraldine Hickey

The death has occurred of Geraldine Hickey, Bulfin Crescent & late of Aughavehir Killoscully, Nenagh, Tipperary / Killoscully, Tipperary



Peacefully, on April 2, 2021. Pre-deceased by her beloved parents John & Mary and her brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by her loving family Marian, Margaret & Jimmy, sister in law Angela, brother in law Tom, her dear friend Teddy, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Geraldine rest in peace

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass this Wednesday in Killoscully Church at 12 noon, followed by burial in the church grounds. Her funeral cortège will leave her home at Bulfin Crescent on Wednesday at 11am en route to Killoscully. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.