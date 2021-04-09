Tipperary deaths - Friday, April 9, 2021

The late Austin Fogarty

The death has occurred of Austin Fogarty late of Clonard Court, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and formerly Thurles, Co. Tipperary. (Peacefully) in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Cormac, niece Lisa and his parents Patrick and Maureen. Austin will be so sadly missed by his devoted sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Clint Eastwood, Charlene, Daniel, Céirin, Sarah, Róisín and Fionn, his friends in Seatown, sisters-in-law Mary and Rosaleen, his great friends Colette and Déirdre, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins Jimmy, Eddie and Sr Eileen, and his siblings. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Reposing privately. Removal on Saturday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock (up to 10 people may attend and face coverings are compulsory) followed by burial in S.S. Peter and Paul's cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the following link -https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul

The late Richard Kennedy

The death has occurred of Richard Kennedy late of Suir View, Newcastle, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Richard, sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, loving father to Richard, Marie, Tom and Will, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Liz, Kelly and Roisin, grandchildren, Ciaran, Sean, Saoirse, Lucas and Clara, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions on numbers attending funeral ceremonies, Richard's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Our lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the Newcastle tab. Family flowers only please. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Kathleen Morrissey

The death has occurred of Kathleen Morrissey(née O'Rourke) late of Yewson, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Ballynaught, Bruree, Co. Limerick. Suddenly but peacefully at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughter Bernie & son Martin, grandson Dara, sisters Lil (Hynes) and Nellie (Carkill), brother Tom, sisters-in-law Mary, Delma & Phil, brothers-in-law Donal & Noel, nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours, relatives and friends. May Kathleen Rest In Peace. Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving for Requiem Mass this Saturday to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

The late Josie Ryan

The death has occurred of Josie Ryan (née O'Dwyer) late of Bishopswood, Dundrum, Tipperary / Kilfeacle, Tipperary. In the loving care of the matron and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Deeply regretted by her son Eamon, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Saturday in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla at 11.30am followed by burial in the new cemetery, Clonoulty.