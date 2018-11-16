Roscrea Community Choir evening of song

Roscrea Community Choir invite you to join them in a Mass for those members deceased or bereaved during the lifetime of the choir.

It takes place next Saturday evening, November 17, at 6.30pm, in St Cronan's RC Church, Abbey Street.

We will remember them in prayer and song. The service is open to all, and is in celebration of the lives of those who have contributed so much to the cultural and spiritual life of the Roscrea area through the gift of choral music. Roscrea Community Choir was originally formed as a Ecumenical choir over 30 years ago. It performs regularly in each of the churches in the town and in the Cistercian Monastery of Mt St Joseph's Abbey, where Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve is a high point of the calender. In its time the choir has performed for two Popes, the Primate of the Church of Ireland and the Methodist Community in Ireland. It has performed in choral competitions across Ireland, and travelled to Italy, Czech Republic and Austria. It has raised, or helped to raise about €100,000 for charitable causes in its time. All of its achievements have been the result of great selflessness, none more so than the late lamented Therese Healy, secretary, treasurer and dynamo behind the choir administration for many years, who sadly left us in 2018. Please join us for this this special celebration.