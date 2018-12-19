Parish notes for Roscrea, Bournea, Kyle & Knock

A service of reconciliation, including Mass, will take place in St. Cronan’s Church on Tuesday December 18 at 6.30pm.

A penitential service will take place during weekend Masses in Knock and Ballaghmore on December 22/23.

Commissioning and renewal of Eucharistic Ministers on Tuesday December 18 6.30pm in St. Cronan’s Church. All Eucharistic Ministers are invited to this ceremony.

Documentary on the World Meeting of Families will air on December 31 at 6:30pm RTÉ One.

Eucharistic Adoration – Ballaghmore. There will be no Adoration on December 26 or January 2 – normal times will resume after that.

Carol Service – Clonakenny Church, Sunday, December 23 6pm. There will be a host of local talent of all ages joining us on what should be a very enjoyable occasion! Donations are very welcome, all proceeds will be going to North Tipp Hospice, Shanghai student exchange and Operation Walk.

Roscrea Parish Shop - opens immediately after weekday and weekend Masses. Stocking a selection of 2019 Diaries & Calendars, Cribs & Gifts, Christening Candles, and much more.

Roscrea Hospice Drop-In Service - a qualifed counsellor who has worked with the hospice for many years is available in the Parish centre every Thursday from 9.30am, to support people on a cancer journey or their family members/carers. This is a drop-in service so no appointment is necessary, however if you wish to talk to Catherine, please contact her at 087-7560520.

Signed Mass Cards for all occasions, including Christmas, signed by the Priests of our Parish, are available in the Sacristy or the Parish Shop in St. Cronan’s Church or the Parish Office.