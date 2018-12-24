Roscrea food appeal is a huge success - Shane Lee

Food Appeal 2018!

What a huge success again this year, says organiser Shane Lee, and “we are extremely humbled by all your kindness”.

This food goes a long way for people in need and they are so grateful to receive a hamper at a time when it's not so easy on them.

Thanks so, so much to the following: Ard Ross, OTB Ashbury Residents Mc, Gleann Glas, Roscrea Shopping Centre and all the people who donated. A huge thank you to Kady/Leonie Loughnane, Leigh Loughnane, Brody Lee for helping Shane go door to door in Kennedy Park. The weather was not very pleasant but it did not stop these little warriors. “Kennedy Park residents filled my van with food again this year thank you so much,” added Shane. “Roscrea is a very unique town with very special people in it. When asked, we always succeed no matter what, big or small it does not matter. Thanks again for your kindness.”

Roscrea Trail Blazers

On Thursday evening last the Blazers had their annual night walk to Monaincha Abbey.

The walk had been postponed from the previous week and with the weather gods smiling down on Roscrea the locals gathered at Mulrooneys Gala on the old Dublin road at 7pm. It was a calm dry night for the short walk to the Abbey where the walkers were treated to mulled wine, tea, coffee and Christmas Carols provided by local man Pat Flanagan. The group were quick to get into the spirit of the night and the large attendance of kids made for another memorable night. Well done to everyone that made the effort. This is a free event and would not be possible without the help and donations of the following people, Noel Delaney at Delaneys Hire Balaghmore, Sean Breen at Bernies Super value, Monica Carroll and staff at Tesco’s, Pat Flanagan, the Mc Nicholas family, Mike Mauncell and the Roscrea Trail Blazers for all their support during 2018. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all their support during 2018 and have a healthy Christmas and a fit and active 2019. Regards Cathal Mc Nicholas. If you ever wanted to hike in the lake district and Lake Windermere in the UK then now is your chance. One week’s walking (7 nights) in the lake district next Summer. Call 086 3399193